Jintech Semiconductor Selected As One Of Hong Kong's First“New Industrialization Elite Enterprises”

MENAFN - GetNews)On October 5, Hong Kong's Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau announced the list of selected companies for the inaugural New Industrialization Elite Enterprises Nurturing Scheme. JinTech Semiconductor Co., Limited stood out from over 100 nominations to become one of the eight selected enterprises. Aligned with Hong Kong's first five-year plan, the scheme aims to nurture high-growth innovation and technology enterprises and advance local new industrialization. Its key selection criteria include R&D capabilities, growth potential, and contributions to local industry.

The award ceremony was held on October 20 at the Hong Kong Productivity Council. Professor Dong SUN, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, and other distinguished guests attended the event. Representatives of selected enterprises, media practitioners and industry professionals gathered at the venue to witness a significant milestone in Hong Kong's new industrialization development.

This recognition affirms JinTech Semiconductor's stable business operations, market expansion, and sustained growth in the memory sector. Mr. Nelson Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinTech Semiconductor, stated that the company will continue to leverage its strengths, expand its AI storage business, and deepen industrial collaboration in Hong Kong and around the world.

Innovation never stops, and progress never stands still. Looking ahead, JinTech will remain rooted in Hong Kong and contribute to the development of the city's new industrialization.

As a representative enterprise in the semiconductor sector, JinTech will continue to leverage Hong Kong's strategic advantages, seize opportunities in the AI storage industry, and actively contribute to Hong Kong's new industrialization initiatives.

About JinTech Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Founded and headquartered in Hong Kong in 2023, JinTech Semiconductor focuses on the semiconductor memory industry, with established capabilities in precision manufacturing, wafer testing, supply chain management, and product distribution. Adopting a dual-brand strategy with JinTech (B2B) and ALYNCE (B2C), the company upholds the philosophy of“Driven by Innovation, Specializing in Storage”. The company serves markets across Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and other regions worldwide. Its services include wafer die agency, chip testing, customized solutions, and consumer storage product sales.