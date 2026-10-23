Dom Leroux Named 2026 Rising Star Award Recipient At International Literary Gala In Hollywood

MENAFN - GetNews) One of only three Rising Star honorees at an international celebration recognizing 39 Author of the Year category winners and distinguished literary leaders.

Clearwater, FL, USA - October 23, 2026 - Clearwater author and e-commerce executive Dom LeRoux was recognized as one of three 2026 Rising Star Award recipients at the International Impact Book Awards' Hollywood Author of the Year Grand Gala on October 10 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in California.

The event brought together authors from across the United States and around the world to celebrate literary achievement and the impact of storytelling. Alongside 39 Author of the Year category winners and special Impact Honors recipients, the organization recognized LeRoux, Dominic Pistritto and Timothy Street for their promise as emerging literary voices.

Among the evening's distinguished honorees was Sharon Lechter, internationally bestselling co-author of Rich Dad Poor Dad and former member of the President's Advisory Council on Financial Literacy, who received the Lifetime Impact Award.

For LeRoux, the recognition caps a remarkable year. In February, his book The Corporate Gifting Playbook earned an International Impact Book Award in the business, marketing and branding field at the organization's Phoenix gala. He returned in July as an invited featured speaker, sharing how authors can strengthen their online presence, develop relationships with readers and generate revenue beyond book sales. He was later invited to serve as a lead ambassador for the Hollywood celebration.

“Being recognized alongside authors from around the world is an incredible honor,” said LeRoux.“I believe opportunity begins with the value we create for others. When we build trust and invest in relationships, we open doors we may never have imagined.”

Originally from Montreal, Canada, LeRoux has built a career helping consumer brands grow through e-commerce. His message now extends to the stage and the page. On October 17, he delivered his TEDxOconomowoc talk, We Have Opportunity Backwards, challenging audiences to rethink the order of opportunity, relationships, trust and value.

LeRoux plans to launch his second book, We Have Opportunity Backwards, on November 14 during the Foureva Media NYC VIP Brand Retreat, with a planned Times Square launch in New York City. The book explores his Create Value First philosophy and how meaningful connections shape opportunity.

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ABOUT DOM LEROUX

Dom LeRoux is a Clearwater-based award-winning author, TEDx speaker and e-commerce executive. He wrote The Corporate Gifting Playbook and speaks about creating value, earning trust and building lasting relationships.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL IMPACT BOOK AWARDS

The organization recognizes writing across genres and celebrates authors whose work makes an impact.

Official 2026 honorees: