MENAFN - GetNews) Double board-certified pain specialist Dr. Myrdalis Díaz-Ramírez now accepts case referrals from law firms, insurers, and employers that need a clinically defensible opinion on complex spine injuries.

Tucson, AZ - October 23, 2026 - DR2SPINE, a regenerative medicine practice based in Tucson, Arizona, is now accepting independent medical evaluation (IME) referrals for complex spine and musculoskeletal cases. The practice's founder, Dr. Myrdalis Díaz-Ramírez, brings more than 25 years of experience in pain medicine and more than a decade of focused experience in regenerative and interventional spine care to each evaluation. Referrals are open to law firms, insurance carriers, self-insured employers, and third-party administrators that need a subspecialty opinion to support a disputed or clinically complex claim.

"Most contested spine claims don't fail because the claimant's pain is in doubt," said Dr. Díaz-Ramírez. "They fail because the clinical record hasn't been read by someone who can connect imaging findings to functional loss at the level of detail that holds up to scrutiny. That's where subspecialty evaluation changes the outcome."

When to Refer a Case to DR2SPINE You need a spine IME when a generalist opinion won't reach the level of clinical detail your case requires. That typically means: Multilevel disc pathology where causation or severity is genuinely in dispute Contradictory imaging findings that a non-specialist hasn't reconciled with the functional status Prior treatment sequences involving regenerative therapies, surgical referrals, or long-term pain management that need to be evaluated for medical appropriateness Workers' compensation or liability claims where the gap between reported pain and documented clinical findings is the central issue

Cases involving simple soft-tissue injuries without contested causation may not require this level of evaluation. DR2SPINE is direct about that. The referral earns its value in cases where precision matters and a defensible, detailed opinion is what keeps the file from unraveling.

What Each Evaluation Includes Each IME through DR2SPINE is structured to address the specific clinical questions a referring organization needs answered. A standard evaluation can include: Structured review of all available medical records relevant to the claimed injury Imaging review with attention to how findings correlate with the mechanism and the reported functional impact Clinical examination calibrated to the injury type and dispute at issue A written opinion addressing diagnosis, causation, current functional status, and the appropriateness of treatment pursued or proposed

Referring organizations can also submit specific questions they need the report to address. The written opinion is built to answer those questions directly, not in general terms.

Why Clinical Depth Matters Here The distinction between "this patient has pain" and "this clinical record supports the claimed mechanism, severity, and functional impact" is where most disputed cases actually turn. A generalist reading a multilevel lumbar case may note the imaging findings without connecting them to the specific functional limitations at issue. That gap creates exposure, whether the case is in litigation, in settlement negotiations, or in a claims review process.

Dr. Díaz-Ramírez's background spans conventional pain management, interventional procedures, and regenerative therapies, including PRP, BMAC, and micronized fat injection. That range matters in practice. Consider a workers' compensation case involving a claimant who pursued a non-surgical regenerative treatment path after conservative care failed. An evaluator unfamiliar with how those treatments work, what outcomes are realistic, and how they affect return-to-work timelines can't produce a reliable opinion on whether that treatment sequence was appropriate. The report looks authoritative. The gaps get found later.

The DR2SPINE Motion Method, the practice's proprietary evaluation and treatment framework, informs how each clinical picture is analyzed, not as a template applied uniformly, but as a structured approach that ensures no layer of the clinical question gets skipped.

One Thing This Service Doesn't Offer Referring organizations that need an opinion written toward a predetermined conclusion won't find that here. DR2SPINE's reports reflect what the clinical record actually shows. That's not a liability. It's the reason those reports hold up when the other side looks for weaknesses.

Organizations that need a credentialed subspecialist to explain a complex spine case clearly, thoroughly, and accurately are exactly the ones this service is built for.

Scheduling Referrals Now DR2SPINE is accepting referrals immediately. In-person evaluations are available at the Tucson, Arizona, practice. Cases originating outside the immediate area are accepted where scheduling allows. Referring parties can contact the practice directly to discuss case specifics, report format, and turnaround.

If you're managing a case with disputed causation or complex multilevel pathology and need a written opinion that will hold up, contact DR2SPINE before the file moves further without one.

About DR2SPINE

DR2SPINE is a regenerative medicine practice in Tucson, Arizona, led by Dr. Myrdalis Díaz-Ramírez. Dr. Díaz-Ramírez is double board-certified in pain medicine with more than 25 years of clinical experience and more than a decade focused on regenerative spine care. The practice treats chronic pain conditions of the spine, joints, and soft tissue using minimally invasive approaches, including PRP, BMAC, and micronized fat therapy, guided by the proprietary DR2SPINE Motion Method. DR2SPINE serves patients and referring professionals in Tucson, Arizona.