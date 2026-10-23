Golden State Tax Relief Outlines Four Key Questions California Taxpayers Should Ask Before Hiring A Tax Relief Company

MENAFN - GetNews) Golden State Tax Relief outlines what California taxpayers should understand about representation, fees, eligibility, and IRS versus state tax debt before paying for professional help.

Los Angeles, California - October 23, 2026 - Golden State Tax Relief, a Los Angeles tax resolution firm led by Dennis Cozen, is encouraging taxpayers to slow down before choosing a tax relief company and ask four practical questions: Who will actually handle the case? What is included in the fee? Which tax agency is involved? And has anyone reviewed the financial facts before discussing a specific resolution program?

The guidance comes at a time when taxpayers facing back taxes are often searching for help while under pressure from IRS or California Franchise Tax Board notices. That urgency can make a simple promise sound more important than the details behind it. But tax resolution is not a one-size-fits-all product. The appropriate path depends on the tax years involved, filing compliance, income, expenses, assets, collection status, and whether the problem is federal, state, or both.

The Federal Trade Commission has repeatedly warned consumers to be skeptical of companies that promise a particular settlement before reviewing the taxpayer's situation. The IRS makes the final decision on federal resolution programs, and California tax authorities separately determine eligibility for state programs. A legitimate evaluation should begin with the facts rather than a promised outcome.

Question 1: Who Will Actually Represent You?

Tax preparation and tax representation are not the same service. The IRS recognizes different levels of representation rights. Attorneys, certified public accountants, and enrolled agents have unlimited representation rights before the IRS for matters that can include audits, collection issues, and appeals. Other tax preparers may have limited or no authority to represent a taxpayer in those settings.

That does not mean one credential is automatically right for every case. It means taxpayers should know who will actually communicate with the IRS, what authority that person has, and whether the person handling the file has experience with the type of problem involved. A tax debt case, an audit, a payroll tax matter, and a Tax Court dispute do not necessarily require the same type of professional support.

Question 2: What Does the Fee Actually Cover?

There is no honest universal price for tax resolution because the work can be very different from one case to another. A taxpayer with one filed return and a manageable balance is not the same engagement as a business owner with multiple unfiled years, payroll tax exposure, an active levy, and separate California liabilities.

Before paying a professional fee, taxpayers should understand whether the quoted scope includes transcript review, missing-return work, financial statements, IRS or FTB communication, appeals, levy or garnishment work, and follow-through after a resolution is approved. They should also ask whether government application or setup fees are separate from the professional fee.

The goal is not to find the lowest number. It is to understand exactly what problem is being solved and what work is included in the engagement.

Question 3: Is This an IRS Problem, an FTB Problem, or Both?

California taxpayers can owe the IRS and the Franchise Tax Board at the same time. Those are separate agencies with separate account balances, notices, payment arrangements, collection procedures, and settlement programs. Resolving an IRS balance does not automatically resolve an FTB balance.

That distinction matters when evaluating representation. A federal-only strategy can leave state collection untouched, while a state payment arrangement does not stop federal collection. The full tax picture should be identified at the beginning so one agency is not ignored while attention is focused on the other.

Question 4: Has Anyone Confirmed What You May Actually Qualify For?

An Offer in Compromise can settle qualifying federal tax debt for less than the full amount owed, but eligibility depends on factors such as income, expenses, assets, and ability to pay. An installment agreement may make more sense for someone who can repay the debt over time. Currently Not Collectible status may be relevant when collection would create financial hardship. Penalty relief has its own standards.

California also has its own Offer in Compromise and payment-plan rules. The Franchise Tax Board evaluates a California offer separately from any IRS offer. That is why a professional should review the actual financial picture before presenting one program as the answer.

What a Better Tax Resolution Consultation Should Accomplish

A useful consultation should leave the taxpayer with more clarity, not just a sales pitch. At minimum, the conversation should identify which agencies are involved, whether required returns are filed, what collection actions are active, what documentation is missing, and which resolution paths are realistic enough to evaluate further.

Golden State Tax Relief works with individuals and business owners facing IRS and California tax problems, including back taxes, unfiled returns, audits, levies, wage garnishments, liens, payroll tax issues, installment agreements, Offers in Compromise, penalty relief, Innocent Spouse Relief, and Currently Not Collectible requests. The firm is led by Dennis Cozen and brings more than 40 years of tax resolution experience to federal and state tax matters.

Taxpayers who are comparing tax resolution providers can schedule a consultation with Golden State Tax Relief to review the specific facts of their case before deciding which path to pursue.

About Golden State Tax Relief

Golden State Tax Relief is a Los Angeles-based tax resolution firm helping individuals and business owners address serious IRS and California state tax problems. Led by Dennis Cozen, the firm brings more than 40 years of tax experience to collection matters, audits, filing problems, payroll tax issues, and tax debt resolution. Golden State Tax Relief focuses on reviewing the facts, explaining available options, and helping clients pursue practical federal and state tax resolution strategies.