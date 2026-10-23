Drug-Free Tennessee Hosts“Fueling Futures” Red Ribbon Week Breakfast For Community Leaders

MENAFN - GetNews) A breakfast meeting of the minds on expanding youth programs that give kids better things to do than drugs

Nashville, United States - October 23, 2026 - Drug-Free Tennessee will host“Fueling Futures,” a Red Ribbon Week breakfast, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 9:00 a.m. at the Church of Scientology Nashville, 1130 8th Ave. South. The event brings together community leaders, faith leaders and educators to share ideas for expanding youth programs that keep kids busy doing good in their communities instead of turning to drugs. Breakfast will be provided.

Red Ribbon Week is the nation's longest-running drug prevention campaign, observed each year Oct. 23–31. This year, Drug-Free Tennessee is using the week to focus on what kids say yes to, not just what they say no to.

The“Fueling Futures” breakfast is a working session. Attendees will discuss how to grow and strengthen youth programs across Middle Tennessee, share what is already working in their schools, congregations and neighborhoods, and look for ways to work together so more young people have positive, helpful activities to fill their time.

“Kids don't need fewer options. They need better ones,” said Julie Brinker, Drug-Free Ambassador with Drug-Free Tennessee.“When young people have something meaningful to do, like helping a neighbor, serving their community or being part of a team, drugs have a much harder time getting a foothold. This breakfast is about bringing the people who work with youth to the same table so we can build more of those opportunities together.”

The event is open to pastors and faith leaders, teachers, school counselors and administrators, youth program directors, nonprofit leaders, and anyone who works with young people in the Nashville area. RSVPs are requested.

Event details



What:“Fueling Futures” Red Ribbon Week Breakfast - a meeting of the minds on expanding youth programs

When: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, 9:00 a.m.

Where: Church of Scientology Nashville, 1130 8th Ave. South, Nashville, TN

Cost: Breakfast provided RSVP: ...



About Drug-Free Tennessee

Drug-Free Tennessee is the local chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating individuals, families and communities about the dangers of drug abuse and addiction. Through The Truth About Drugs booklets, educational events and community outreach, Drug-Free Tennessee helps young people and adults make informed choices and live drug-free lives.

For more information, visit drugfreetn.