Azerbaijan, India Discuss Normalization With Armenia, Regional Issues
Bayramov said the sides also discussed a number of unilateral steps taken by Azerbaijan in this context.
“Discussions also focused on lifting restrictions on the transport of goods from Azerbaijan to Armenia, the start of shipments of certain goods from our country to Armenia, particularly petroleum products, reciprocal visits by government officials, contacts at the civil society level, and a number of other issues,” Jeyhun Bayramov added.
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