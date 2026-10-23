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Azerbaijan, India Discuss Normalization With Armenia, Regional Issues


Date: 2026-10-23 06:02:47

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. We exchanged views on the regional situation, the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the progress made, in particular, following the historic Washington summit, and the positive developments, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday, Trend 's correspondent reports.

Bayramov said the sides also discussed a number of unilateral steps taken by Azerbaijan in this context.

“Discussions also focused on lifting restrictions on the transport of goods from Azerbaijan to Armenia, the start of shipments of certain goods from our country to Armenia, particularly petroleum products, reciprocal visits by government officials, contacts at the civil society level, and a number of other issues,” Jeyhun Bayramov added.

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Trend News Agency

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