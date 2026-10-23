EDB Joins Partners To Establish Central Asia And Caucasus Investment Fund

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), together with international financial institutions and investment organizations, is participating in the establishment of the Central Asia and Caucasus Private Equity Fund (CACPEF), which will invest in promising companies across the region.

According to the press service of the bank, the initiative brings together the China Investment Corporation (CIC), the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan (UFRD), Türkiye's OYAK fund and China's Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd. Sovereign wealth funds from Central Asian countries, regional development banks, pension funds and other financial institutions are also expected to participate.

CACPEF will pool long-term capital and sector-specific expertise to support companies in Central Asia and the Caucasus. The fund is expected to help regional businesses secure financing, expand their operations and gain access to new technologies, industry expertise and international markets.

The participating institutions see opportunities for the fund amid deepening trade and economic ties between China and Central Asian countries. By combining financial resources, international investment experience and knowledge of local markets, the initiative aims to broaden opportunities for investment projects and support industrial development across the region.

The EDB's participation in the initiative is aligned with its Strategy for 2027–2031, which identifies attracting international capital to member states, including through specialized investment funds, as one of the Bank's priorities.

“Companies in Central Asia and the Caucasus need long-term capital to expand their businesses and enter new markets. Working with partners from China, Oman, Uzbekistan and Türkiye will allow us to combine international investment opportunities with our knowledge of the region. For the EDB, participating in the fund's development is one way to attract additional resources to the economies of its member states and support the growth of regional companies,” said Daniyar Imangaliyev, Deputy Chairman of the EDB Management Board.

The initiative is part of the EDB's broader efforts to expand partnerships in China and the Middle East. On October 6, 2026, the Bank and Oman's Ministry of Finance signed an agreement setting out the terms of the EDB's presence in the Sultanate, marking the first step in Oman's accession process to the Bank.

The EDB also has a representative office at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). In October 2026, the Bank issued its first dim sum bonds in Hong Kong.