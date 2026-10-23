India Thanks Azerbaijan For Helping Evacuate Citizens From Iran
Jaishankar added that India and Azerbaijan shared an interest in promoting peace, progress, and prosperity, while terrorism, conflict, and instability remained common threats.
He said the two sides had also exchanged views on expanding and modernizing international and regional organizations, adding that their productive discussions had helped chart a way forward for bilateral relations.
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