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India Thanks Azerbaijan For Helping Evacuate Citizens From Iran


Date: 2026-10-23 06:02:46

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. India has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for helping evacuate Indian citizens, particularly students, from Iran amid tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at a joint news conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Jaishankar added that India and Azerbaijan shared an interest in promoting peace, progress, and prosperity, while terrorism, conflict, and instability remained common threats.

He said the two sides had also exchanged views on expanding and modernizing international and regional organizations, adding that their productive discussions had helped chart a way forward for bilateral relations.

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Trend News Agency

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