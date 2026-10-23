Essilorluxottica Announces S&P Global's Rating Upgrade To A+

Paris, France (October 23, 2026) – EssilorLuxottica announces today that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the Group's long-term credit rating to A+, with a stable outlook.

The upgrade reflects S&P's recognition of EssilorLuxottica's organic growth trajectory, sound cash flow and strong balance sheet. The agency favorably highlights the strategic evolution from a consumer-centric into a leading eyecare and medtech Company as a key driver of future growth and financial resilience.

For further details please refer to S&P Global Ratings' media release, available here.

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