Questrade Brings Extended-Hours Trading For Pre-Market Equity Options

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clients can act on news that breaks outside the 9:30 am to 4:00 pm window

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade, Canada's leading digital financial platform, today announced pre-market and post-market trading for equity options, so clients can respond to earnings, economic data and breaking news before the market opens. The new sessions are made possible by extended trading hours from Cboe, which for the first time lets investors in North America trade options on select individual stocks and ETFs before the opening bell. Questrade is one of the first Canadian brokerages to offer them. Questrade is also expanding its index options hours.

Regular North American market hours run from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm ET, Monday to Friday, but much of the news that moves markets does not keep to that schedule. Until now, a trader who wanted to respond to an earnings report or economic release had two main choices: trade the underlying stock in the pre-market, when fewer buyers and sellers can make it harder to get the price they want, or wait for the open, when prices can jump. Pre-market options give traders another way to respond.

“Markets don't only react between business hours, and our clients shouldn't have to either,” said Hwan Kim, Chief Product Officer, Questrade.“Investors are increasingly adopting options as a tool to execute on their investment goals, and pre-market options give them more flexibility to act on news on their own terms. Trading outside regular hours works differently, which is why Cboe requires limit orders in these sessions.”

What's available



Equity options: Pre-market (7:30 am to 9:25 am ET) and post-market (4:00 pm to 4:15 pm ET) trading on 29 eligible underlyings at launch, including SPY, QQQ, AAPL, NVDA, TSLA and MSFT.

Index options: Pre-market (7:30 am to 9:25 am ET) and post-market (4:15 pm to 5:00 pm ET) trading on SPX, SPXW, RUT, RUTW, VIX, VIXW and XSP. Also available: extended and overnight sessions for eligible US stocks and ETFs, and a post-market session for TSX- and TSXV-listed securities.



Pre-market options let clients who buy them act on news with their risk defined up front. A purchased option sets the most a trader can lose (the premium paid, which can be the entire amount) before they enter the trade.

Trading outside regular hours can involve lower liquidity, wider bid-ask spreads and greater price volatility, including in options, so orders in these sessions must be limit orders, which let clients set the price they are willing to pay or accept. Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors, and extended-hours trading is not right for everyone.1

Extended and overnight trading is available now to Questrade clients through Questrade's website and mobile app. Options trading in these sessions is available only to clients approved for options trading.

About Questrade Financial Group

Questrade Financial Group (“Questrade”) is dedicated to helping Canadians achieve financial success and security. As Canada's #1 rated digital brokerage2, Questrade provides ambitious investors with an integrated platform that connects self-directed trading, managed wealth solutions and expanding digital banking capabilities. Driven by a commitment to lower costs, advanced technology and client-first innovation, Questrade empowers Canadians to build lasting wealth on their own terms. Questrade has over $100 billion in total assets under administration. For more information, visit questrade.com.

Questrade, Inc. is a member of CIRO and CIPF. Questrade Wealth Management Inc. is a registered portfolio manager and investment fund manager.

For all media inquires contact Marie Cook, Director of Communications

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1Trading outside regular market hours involves additional risks, including lower trading volumes, wider bid-ask spreads and greater price volatility, and orders may not fill if the limit price is unavailable. Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Extended-hours availability varies by security, order type and session. Eligible securities, order types and durations are listed in this Extended Trading Hours article. Other fees may apply, and ECN fees may apply if an order is routed to a specific venue.

2“The 2026 Globe and Mail digital brokerage ranking,” The Globe and Mail, June 25, 2026,