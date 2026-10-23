Legacy Offer Releases Tacoma Home-Selling Guidance As Pierce County Listings Reach 55 Days On Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) September 2026 Realtor.com data provides context for homeowners weighing repair costs, sale proceeds and closing timelines heading into Q4.

Tacoma, WA, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Offer, a family-run home-buying company based in Tacoma, Washington, releases guidance for Tacoma homeowners comparing a traditional listing with a direct cash offer as they plan fourth-quarter sales. The company points to September 2026 Realtor.com data, published by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, showing a median of 55 days on market for Pierce County property listings. Legacy Offer says sellers should compare expected net proceeds, including repairs, preparation, negotiated agent compensation, buyer concessions, closing costs and expenses incurred while the property remains owned. Its Tacoma home-buying service gives owners an option to sell in the property's current condition, with a cash-offer process that begins with property details and a conversation about the seller's circumstances. The company cautions that the countywide measure is not a forecast for an individual Tacoma home or a guaranteed time to close.







Tacoma WA

The countywide measure provides context for sellers preparing their next move; it is not a forecast for an individual Tacoma home or a guaranteed time to close. Realtor.com calculates the metric from listing date to closing, pending or off-market date, depending on data availability. Property condition, neighborhood competition and asking price can produce different outcomes.

For homeowners evaluating a sale this fall, Legacy Offer recommends comparing expected net proceeds rather than offer prices alone. A listing comparison should account for repairs, preparation, negotiated agent compensation, potential buyer concessions and expenses incurred while the property remains owned. A direct-sale comparison should include the written purchase price, contract terms, closing costs and the buyer's ability to complete the transaction.

Legacy Offer's Tacoma home-buying service gives owners an option to sell in the property's current condition without preparing it for showings. Its cash-offer process begins with property details and a conversation about the seller's circumstances, followed by an offer and a closing schedule if both parties agree. The company says sellers do not pay agent commissions when selling directly to it.

Owners can review the company's property purchase criteria, including vacant land. Separate service pages explain its work with homeowners in Seattle and Puyallup; the Pierce County statistic above should not be treated as a Seattle market measure.

A traditional listing may suit an owner whose home is ready for market and who has time to seek competing offers. A direct sale may suit someone prioritizing an as-is transaction or a particular moving schedule. Legacy Offer encourages homeowners to review both approaches against their own priorities, ask questions about any contingencies and avoid treating a countywide market statistic as an appraisal.

About Legacy Offer

Legacy Offer is a family-run home-buying company based in Tacoma, Washington. The company purchases houses as-is for cash and offers flexible closing timelines. More information about its local team is available at legacyoffer.com/about-us/.

About Legacy Offer

Legacy Offer is a family-run home-buying company based in Tacoma, Washington, helping homeowners in Washington and Oregon sell properties as-is for cash. The company offers a direct sale process without repairs, showings, or agent commissions, with flexible closing timelines.

Press Inquiries

Rey Avena

Media Contact, Legacy Offer

rey [at] legacyoffer.com

(425) 642-1660



1201 Pacific Ave #600, Tacoma, WA 98402