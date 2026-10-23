Smilecrafters Dental Celebrates 10 Years Of Trusted Dental Care Across Ontario

Dr. Rami El Sebai- SmileCrafters

SmileCrafters Team

SmileCrafters Dental marks 10 years of patient-centred care in Ontario, growing clinics in Ancaster, Hamilton, Brantford, and Toronto under Dr. Rami El Sebai.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SmileCrafters Dental is celebrating its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of comprehensive, judgment-free dental care for individuals and families across Ontario. Over that time, the practice has grown into a network of four clinics serving patients in Ancaster, Brantford, Hamilton and Toronto.

SmileCrafters Dental was founded by Dr. Rami El Sebai, DMD, on the belief that a visit to the dentist should feel welcoming rather than stressful.

"Ten years ago, we set out with a simple vision: to make exceptional dental care more personal, accessible, and meaningful for the communities we serve," said Dr. Rami El Sebai, DMD, Founder and Lead Dental Surgeon of SmileCrafters Dental.

That vision has guided the practice from its first day. SmileCrafters has worked to address the reasons many people put off dental care, including anxiety, discomfort, uncertainty about cost and the fear of being judged. The same approach shapes how every SmileCrafters clinic operates today: listening first, explaining treatment options clearly and recommending care based on clinical need rather than pressure.

Comprehensive Care Under One Roof

Over its first decade, SmileCrafters Dental has expanded its services so that patients can receive a wide range of care within one familiar practice.

Today, the clinics offer family and children's dentistry, preventive exams and cleanings, cosmetic dentistry including porcelain veneers and professional teeth whitening, dental implants and All-on-X full-arch restorations, oral surgery and wisdom teeth extractions, gum treatments, braces and Invisalign, therapeutic Botox for TMJ-related jaw tension and emergency dental care.

For patients who feel nervous about treatment, SmileCrafters offers nitrous oxide, oral sedation and IV conscious sedation. Sedation is recommended only after a dentist reviews each patient's medical history, medications and treatment needs, reflecting the practice's long-standing emphasis on safety and informed consent.

Technology That Supports Comfort and Precision

SmileCrafters clinics are equipped with digital X-rays, in-house CBCT (cone beam computed tomography) imaging and 3D scanners. CBCT imaging provides detailed three-dimensional views of the teeth, jaw and surrounding bone, helping the clinical team plan implant and surgical procedures that are less invasive and more efficient. 3D scanners support the fabrication of precise same-day restorations, helping patients spend less time in the chair.

Making Dental Care More Accessible

Accessibility has been central to the SmileCrafters model since its founding, and national data shows why it matters. Statistics Canada's Canadian Oral Health Survey, conducted between November 2023 and March 2024, found that 81 per cent of Canadians aged 12 and older with dental insurance had visited an oral health professional in the previous 12 months, compared with 56 per cent of those without insurance.

In Ontario, 67 per cent of residents reported having dental insurance coverage. Cost is a significant factor: a separate Statistics Canada analysis, highlighted by the Canadian Dental Association, found that 47.4 per cent of uninsured adults avoided dental care in 2022 because of cost.

To help close that gap, SmileCrafters is open six days a week, works with major insurance providers and offers direct billing where available. SmileCrafters also accepts the Canadian Dental Care Plan for eligible patients and offers payment plans and financing options for patients without dental benefits. Same-day and emergency appointments are offered whenever possible, and patients who move between communities can continue their care within the SmileCrafters network.

That focus on access has supported the practice's growth across four Ontario communities, though Dr. El Sebai measures the past decade by something other than size.

"Today, with four locations across Ontario, what makes us most proud isn't how much we've grown, but the trust we've earned along the way," Dr. Rami said.

A Team Built on Trust

Dr. El Sebai earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine, magna cum laude, from Boston University Goldman School of Dental Medicine, where he completed an externship focused on oral surgery.

He has since completed more than 1,500 hours of continuing education in implantology, oral surgery and periodontal surgery, and is trained and certified in moderate conscious sedation, including oral and IV techniques, with licensure to administer IV sedation in Ontario. His clinical focus includes dental implants, All-on-X and All-on-4 full-arch restorations, impacted wisdom teeth, sinus augmentation, bone and gum grafting, and comprehensive full-mouth rehabilitation.

Today, the SmileCrafters clinical team includes Dr. Alana Kalmar, Dr. Simran Singh, Dr. Shahrzad Dezfulian, Dr. Michael South and Dr. Rabee Hassan, working alongside licensed dental hygienists and a dedicated patient care team across the four clinics. The practice is highly selective in building its team, hiring only 5 per cent of clinical candidates, and its providers stay current with the latest research to deliver science-based care.

For Dr. El Sebai, the relationships built inside each clinic are what define the practice.

"Every smile represents a relationship, every patient is part of our story, and every member of our team has helped shape who we are," he said.

Looking Ahead to the Next Decade

As SmileCrafters Dental enters its second decade, the practice will continue to focus on earning trust, putting patient comfort first and making quality dental care easier to access for families in Ancaster, Brantford, Hamilton and Toronto.

"As we celebrate this milestone, our commitment remains the same: to care for people, not just teeth, and to keep giving our communities more reasons to smile," said Dr. El Sebai.

The SmileCrafters team extends its sincere thanks to the patients, families and community members who have been part of its story over the past 10 years.

About SmileCrafters Dental

SmileCrafters Dental is a family-focused dental practice with four locations in Ontario, serving patients in Ancaster, Brantford, Hamilton and Toronto. Founded by Dr. Rami El Sebai, DMD, the practice provides general and family dentistry, children's dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, implant dentistry, oral surgery, periodontal treatment, orthodontics, sedation dentistry, Botox and TMJ therapy, and emergency dental care. SmileCrafters is known for its warm, judgment-free approach, modern dental technology and commitment to clear, science-based care. Learn more at smilecrafters.



Dr. Rami El Sebai

SmileCrafters Dental

+1 (905) 648-0550

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SmileCrafters Dental Celebrates 10 Years of Trusted Dental Care Across Ontario News Provided By Top Near Me October 23, 2026, 09:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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