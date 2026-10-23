Chasing The Flames Announces New Streaming/Licensing Agreement With Get After It Media

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Chasing The Flames Continues To Expand Its Distribution On A Multitude Of Streamers, OTT And Cable TV Channels

- George Lovato Jr. The On-Call Outdoor Chef Star of Chasing The Flames

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The flames are spreading, and the audience keeps growing.

Chasing The Flames, the popular outdoor cooking and entertainment television series hosted by George Lovato Jr., the On-Call Outdoor Chef, has announced a new streaming and licensing agreement through Binge Networks with Get After It Media, marking another milestone in the show's expanding television and streaming distribution.

Get After It Media operates an extensive entertainment network that includes approximately 80 television stations, along with streaming and television properties such as Heartland (formerly TNN), RetroTV, The Family Channel, Unbeaten Sports Channel and Hasbro Legends.

The agreement creates new opportunities for Chasing The Flames to reach audiences across traditional television, over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms and digital entertainment channels.

"We are excited to see where Get After It Media places us," said Lovato. "They have a tremendous number of distribution opportunities available to them, and we're impressed with their knowledge of the television industry and their historical growth. They are a very astute group of media professionals, and we're looking forward to what this relationship can bring."

More Distribution. More Viewers. More Flames.

The new agreement represents another step in the continued expansion of Chasing The Flames, which has developed a growing presence across streaming platforms, digital channels and cable television.

As audiences increasingly discover programming through multiple platforms rather than traditional network schedules, independent television productions like Chasing The Flames are finding new opportunities to connect with viewers around the world.

For Lovato, the expanding distribution comes at an especially exciting time: Season Three is officially underway, and the first two parts of Episode One have already been completed.

"We just completed Season Three, Episode One, Parts One and Two, and I couldn't be happier with what we're seeing," Lovato said. "The photography is really a joy to watch. The content has improved tremendously, and the fun we had making the episodes is evident on screen. Season Three is going to be our very best!"

Not Your Ordinary Cooking Show

While cooking shows have become a staple of television and streaming entertainment, Chasing The Flames has carved out a distinctive identity by refusing to follow the traditional stand-and-cook formula.

The series combines outdoor cooking, culinary education, live-fire techniques, interesting guests, humor and entertainment, creating an experience that goes well beyond preparing a recipe in front of a camera.

Rather than simply demonstrating dishes, Lovato and his culinary team explore the techniques, equipment and creativity behind outdoor cooking, utilizing a variety of grills, smokers, wood-fired ovens and other outdoor cooking appliances.

The show's emphasis on culinary technique gives viewers practical knowledge they can use in their own kitchens, while the personalities, conversations and unexpected moments surrounding the cooking provide the entertainment.

"We've never wanted Chasing The Flames to be just another recipe show," Lovato explained. "There are plenty of programs where someone stands in front of a stove and tells you what ingredients to add. That's not us. We want viewers to learn something, experience different outdoor cooking techniques, meet interesting people and have a great time watching. The food is important, but so is the entertainment."

Season Three Turns Up the Heat

The distribution announcement comes as Chasing The Flames enters its most ambitious production season yet.

Season Three introduces more sophisticated menus, enhanced cinematography, additional guests, more comedy and a stronger emphasis on the people, places and culinary traditions of New Mexico.

Returning to the series are popular Sous Chefs Abel Lovato, affectionately known as "Lil Cous," and Audra Charity, whose personalities and culinary contributions have become part of the show's appeal.

The production team has also expanded its guest lineup and introduced new entertainment elements designed to make the series more engaging for both longtime fans and first-time viewers.

Lovato believes the combination of improved production quality, a distinctive entertainment format and expanded distribution positions Chasing The Flames for its strongest season yet.

"We're having more fun, we're cooking more ambitious food, and we're producing a better television show," Lovato said. "Now, with additional distribution opportunities through Get After It Media, we're excited about introducing Chasing The Flames to even more viewers."

The Fire Is Just Getting Started

As Chasing The Flames continues to expand its reach, Lovato and his team remain focused on the philosophy that launched the series: great food, great people, great stories and the excitement of cooking outdoors.

With Season Three in production and new distribution opportunities on the horizon, the show is preparing to bring its distinctive combination of culinary education and entertainment to an even wider audience.

The flames are getting bigger. The audience is getting wider. And for Chasing The Flames, the best may be yet to come.

About Chasing The Flames

Chasing The Flames is an outdoor cooking and entertainment television series hosted by George Lovato Jr., the On-Call Outdoor Chef. The show combines culinary education, live-fire cooking techniques, innovative outdoor cooking equipment, featured guests, humor and stories celebrating the people and flavors of New Mexico.

The series is distributed across multiple streaming, digital and television platforms and across social media and is currently producing its third season. The show can be seen on Tubi TV, iFoodTV, Fawsome, BingeTV, playnowmedia, Stash, Relay and in Albuquerque Comcast Channel 26.

George Lovato Jr. is also the inventor of Chef-iT, the first to market all things culinary conversational AI avatar

For more information, visit .

George Lovato Jr.

Everything $ Your Office

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chasing The Flames Announces New Streaming/Licensing Agreement With Get After It Media News Provided By Aries Productions October 23, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.