ABZ Innovation Launches The C30: Up To 500 Bar Pressure, Up To 120 Meters Reach

The ABZ Innovation C30 industrial water jetting drone cleaning a facade at height with up to 500 bar pressure.

30 years of buildup removed in less than a day, using water alone.

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European-built industrial water jetting drone cleans steel structures, tanks, silos and wind turbines without scaffolding, cranes or rope access

- Károly Ludvigh, CEO & Co-Founder, ABZ InnovationSZENTENDRE, HUNGARY, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ABZ Innovation, a European developer and manufacturer of heavy-duty civilian drones for agricultural and industrial use, today launched the C30, an industrial water jetting drone built for the hardest cleaning work at height. Paired with dedicated ground equipment, the C30 works with up to 500 bar (7,250 psi) of system pressure and up to 30 liters (7.9 gallons) of water per minute, and can clean surfaces up to 120 meters (394 feet) high: bridges, steel structures, tanks, silos, wind turbine blades and industrial facades that today require scaffolding, cranes or rope access.Thirty years of buildup, removed in less than a dayThe C30 was tested at an active industrial site in Visonta, Hungary. On a 600 m2 (6,460 ft2) facade carrying an estimated 30 years of bonded carbon, it finished the job in less than one working day, using water alone. A scaffolding contractor had quoted roughly a week for the same surface.Pressure breaks it loose. Flow carries it away.The C30 is built on a simple principle: pressure breaks the dirt loose, flow carries it away. High pressure cracks deposits, coatings and rust off the surface; 30 liters per minute flushes them away. Together, they deliver up to four times the cleaning performance. In most jobs no detergent is needed, and for oil, fuel and grease the system runs hot water at 70–80°C (158–176°F).“The C30 is not a camera drone with a hose attached. It's a cleaning machine that flies. On its first industrial job, it removed 30 years of dirt and grime from a building facade in less than a day, and nobody had to climb.”- Károly Ludvigh, CEO & Co-Founder, ABZ InnovationRadar-based distance control keeps the cleaning distance constant, and the sealed airframe withstands spray and humidity. Two setups, Compact (500 bar, 15 l/min) and Maximum Industrial (500 bar, 30 l/min), cover tasks from heavy machinery and paint removal to steel structures, tanks and wind turbines.The C30 joins the EU C5-certified C10 in ABZ Innovation's C-Series. The C10 remains the precision tool for glass, facades, roofs and solar panels up to 60 meters; the C30 takes over where the work gets heavy.AvailabilityThe C30 is available to order from today through ABZ Innovation's distribution and service partners in more than 40 countries, backed by operator training, spare parts and long-term technical support. It is manufactured at the company's new facility in Szentendre, one of Europe's largest civilian drone production sites. North American audiences can see it fly at ElevateUAV 2026 in Florida, November 17–18.Full press release, specifications, images and video: [press kit link]About ABZ InnovationABZ Innovation is a European developer and manufacturer of heavy-duty action drones for agricultural and industrial applications. Based in Szentendre, Hungary, the company builds high-performance drone systems for spraying, spreading, cleaning and specialized industrial tasks, prioritizing reliability, serviceability and full data sovereignty. Operating in more than 40 countries through a global distributor and service partner network, ABZ Innovation supports customers with professional training, spare parts supply and long-term operational support. For more information:

Viktória Matuz

ABZ Innovation Ltd

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ABZ Innovation C30 | Industrial Water Jetting Drone: Up to 500 Bar, Up to 120 m Reach

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ABZ Innovation Launches the C30: Up to 500 bar Pressure, Up to 120 Meters Reach News Provided By ABZ Innovation Ltd October 23, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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