Regen Medical's Focused Energy Wave Technology Sets New Benchmark In Shockwave Therapy Precision

RCT's focused-energy approach delivers therapeutic results in 3-5 sessions, now available at the Center for New Medicine in Irvine, California

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ReGen Medical Network Teams with Center for New Medicine to Bring Advanced Regenerative Technology to Leading Integrative Medicine PracticeStrategic Alliance Expands Access to Cutting-Edge Cellular and Aesthetic Technologies for Patients Seeking Holistic Wellness SolutionsReGen Medical Network, a leader in regenerative medical technologies, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Center for New Medicine (CFN Medicine), one of the nation's premier integrative medicine facilities led by Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy, MD.In this joint force, ReGen Medical's advanced regenerative technology-the RCT -will be integrated into the Center for New Medicine's comprehensive treatment offerings at their 30,000-square-foot facility in Irvine, California."This collaboration represents a significant advancement in how we can serve patients seeking holistic, results-driven approaches to pain management, performance optimization, and aesthetic wellness," said Dr. Michael Gordon, Chairman and CEO of ReGen Medical Network. "The Center for New Medicine shares our commitment to empowering patients through innovative, non-invasive solutions that harness the body's natural healing capabilities."The Center for New Medicine, founded by Dr. Connealy over 37 years ago, is internationally recognized for its cutting edge approach to treating cancer, autoimmune diseases, chronic conditions, and optimizing longevity. The addition of ReGen Medical's technology suite enhances CFN Medicine's existing portfolio of advanced therapies and services.Breakthrough Technology Offers Power, Precision, and ComfortReGen Medical's RCT represents a paradigm shift in shockwave therapy. Unlike traditional radial or electrohydraulic devices that scatter energy across surface tissue, the RCT uses Focused Electromagnetic Acoustic EnergyWave TechnologyTM to deliver powerful, concentrated therapeutic energy precisely at the target tissue depth-up to 12 cm below the surface.For the team at CFN Medicine, the appeal is how RCT works in practice. Patients describe the treatment as comfortable, and practitioners can adjust the intensity and pace to fit each person and each area of the body. Treating the body as one connected whole, rather than a single sore spot, is a big reason the clinic keeps coming back to RCT.This focused approach offers several clinical advantages: the device's 3.25-inch applicator concentrates energy in a 5 MPa treatment zone, ensuring maximum therapeutic effect at the site of injury while minimizing surface discomfort. The result is a treatment experience that patients describe as remarkably comfortable despite its therapeutic power."The science behind our technology is clear," added Gordon. "More pulses doesn't mean better outcomes-in fact, excessive pulse rates create cavitation buildup that scatters energy and delays healing. Our RCT delivers optimal pulse strategy at 120-180 pulses per minute within the therapeutic range recommended by the International Society for Medical Shockwave Treatment (ISMST), allowing patients to achieve results in 1-5 sessions instead of the 6-8 sessions often required with unfocused devices."About the Technology:Regenerative Cellular Technology (RCT): Utilizes Focused Electromagnetic Acoustic EnergyWave TechnologyTM to deliver precise, powerful shockwave therapy for pain relief and mobility restoration. The RCT's focused electromagnetic generation penetrates up to 12 cm deep, making it highly effective for treating conditions including arthritis, tendon injuries, ligament damage, and bone pathologies. Built with a durable design and intuitive interface, the RCT combines clinical-grade performance with exceptional patient comfort-a powerful, smart, and simple solution that sets a new standard in regenerative medicine.About ReGen Medical NetworkReGen Medical Network is a leader in advanced regenerative medical technology, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative, best-in-class devices. The company's flagship Regenerative Cellular Technology (RCT) represents a breakthrough in shockwave therapy-combining exceptional therapeutic power with intelligent design and user-friendly operation. Built for durability and engineered for clinical excellence, ReGen Medical's devices reflect a steadfast commitment to advancing regenerative medicine and supporting optimal health outcomes for patients worldwide. For more information, visit regenmedical.About Center for New MedicineFounded by Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy, MD, the Center for New Medicine is a world class 30,000-square-foot integrative medicine facility in Irvine, California. For over 37 years, CFN Medicine has pioneered cutting edge, personalized, and science-based approaches to treating chronic illness, cancer, autoimmune disease, and promoting optimal longevity, visit cfnmedicine.Media Contact:Dr. Michael GordonReGen Medical Network(775)-255-9090regenmedical

Rose Jones

ReGen Medical Network

+1 775-255-9090

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ReGen Medical's Focused Energy Wave Technology Sets New Benchmark in Shockwave Therapy Precision News Provided By ReGen Medical Network October 23, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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