Prashanth Neel Catches Up With Prabhas On His Birthday Eve For A Special Reunion!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 23 (IANS)Director Prashanth Neel, whose blockbuster film 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' went on to emerge as one of the most-watched titles on OTT, reunited with Superstar Prabhas, who played a pivotal part in the success of the film, on his birthday eve.

For the unaware, 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire', which released in 2023, emerged as a massive cinematic phenomenon, setting a new benchmark in Indian cinema.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film broke several box-office records and won the hearts of audiences with its engaging story set in the dystopian city-state of Khansaar.

With the film's massive scale, Hombale Films set high expectations for its sequel, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, which has become one of the most anticipated films.

Seeking to wish superstar Prabhas on his special day, director Prashanth Neel caught up with the actor on his birthday eve to congratulate him and to discuss the exciting path ahead. Marking this special occasion, the makers shared an update on social media, writing: "A special day and a special reunion. Wishing our one and only Violent Man, #Prabhas a spectacular birthday! We can't wait to see this DINO-mite duo back in action... #Salaar2"

While Hombale Films is the name behind some of the biggest pan-India blockbusters, including the KGF franchise and the Kantara franchise, the Salaar franchise stands among its finest offerings, enjoying a massive fan following across the nation.

Meanwhile, Prabhas's social media timelines continue to be been flooded with birthday greetings and wishes from fans, friends, family members and film industry professionals and entities.

Popular production house Bhadrakali Pictures, which is producing the actor's upcoming film 'Spirit', in its birthday wish on X, said, "To the obsession that runs in our DNA and the #SPIRIT that never runs low... Saluting the one and only STAR, INDIA'S BIGGEST SUPERSTAR Prabhas. Wishing you the happiest birthday #Prabhas Anna. Only the bestest of times ahead. The world is yours to conquer. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas."

Director Maruthi, who directed the Prabhas-starrer 'The Raja Saab', in his birthday wish on X said, "Watching my darling #Prabhas energy for the songs

Just remembered this one #TheRajaSaab. 9th Jan 2026. Inka mee opika."

One of Telugu film industry's top directors Anil Ravipudi, in his greeting, said, "Happy Birthday to our dearest Rebel Star #Prabhas garu. Wishing you all the love, happiness, and success you truly deserve, sir. May you always keep shining and spreading smiles."

Director Hanu Raghavapudi, who is directing Prabhas's eagerly awaited film 'Fauzi', said, "Happy Birthday, MY FAUZI #Prabhas garu. Declassifying File Num: #25 TODAY. #Fauzi #HappyBirthdayPrabhas."

Actor Gopichand, in his wish, said, "Happy Birthday My #Prabhas (crown picture). No matter how far life takes you, the person you are will always be your biggest strength. Truly happy to see you achieve so much while staying the same wonderful person at heart. Manifesting greater heights, good health & endless happiness for you always. Love you."