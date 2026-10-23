Karnataka's Final Electoral Roll To Be Published On October 27 Over 25.87 Lakh Forms Received During SIR

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 23 (IANS) The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka, on Friday announced that the final electoral roll for 2026 would be published on October 27 as scheduled by the Election Commission of India (ECI), following the completion of hearings on notices issued during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to a press note issued by the CEO's office, a total of 43,82,824 notices were generated and delivered across the state, and hearings on the notices have been completed.

The office also disclosed that a total of 25,87,461 applications in various categories were received between June 16 and October 22.

The applications included 10,42,863 Form 6 applications for the inclusion of names in the electoral roll, 4,840 Form 6A applications relating to the inclusion of overseas electors, 2,28,917 Form 7 applications concerning objections to inclusion or deletion of names, and 13,10,841 Form 8 applications for corrections and other changes to electoral roll entries.

The CEO's office stated that all Form 7 applications received up to September 23, 2026, the last date for filing claims and objections, had been cleared on a priority basis.

It further clarified that enrolment of names and correction of entries in the electoral roll are continuous processes. Eligible applicants can submit Form 6, Form 6A, Form 7 or Form 8, as applicable, to the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

Applications can be submitted online through the ECINET App or offline at the offices of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Electoral Registration Officers.

The detailed information regarding the final electoral roll for 2026 will be made available on October 27, the Press note added.

It can be recalled that the controversy over the SIR of electoral rolls in Karnataka centres on allegations that bulk Form 7 applications were filed to delete eligible voters' names, particularly in constituencies represented by Congress legislators.

Karnataka Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, and Congress leaders alleged that pre-filled Form 7 applications were being submitted in bulk, potentially targeting eligible voters. The party protested before the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and sought action against those responsible.

BJP leaders disputed the characterization of the applications as fraudulent, arguing that electoral objections can be filed and must be verified by election authorities.

Karnataka CEO V. Anbukkumar ordered enquiries into suspected false applications and directed officials to initiate legal action where wrongdoing is established. He also clarified that submitting a Form 7 objection does not automatically lead to deletion of a voter's name; due process and verification are required.