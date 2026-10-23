TWO UAE DRIVERS SECURE SEATS IN 2027 FIA FORMULA 3 CHAMPIONSHIP, MARKING MILESTONE FOR NATIONAL MOTORSPORT

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Yas Heat ambassadors Rashid Al Dhaheri and Keanu Al Azhari secure two of just 30 places on the international championship grid, highlighting the UAE's growing motorsport talent development pathway. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: Yas Heat, the karting and driver talent development programme based at Yas Marina Circuit, is celebrating a landmark moment for UAE motorsport as two of its ambassadors, Rashid Al Dhaheri and Keanu Al Azhari, prepare to compete in the 2027 FIA Formula 3 Championship, one of the sport's most competitive international stages.

From thousands of aspiring racing drivers around the world to just 30 places on the FIA Formula 3 grid, securing a seat in the championship represents a significant milestone in any young driver's career. With Rashid Al Dhaheri joining Van Amersfoort Racing (VAR) and Keanu Al Azhari signing with Hitech GP, the UAE will have two drivers competing among an elite international field of emerging single-seater talent in 2027.

Their achievement marks a defining moment for UAE motorsport, showcasing the country's growing ability to nurture and develop talent capable of competing on the global stage. As one of the final steps on the single-seater development ladder towards Formula 2 and Formula 1, FIA Formula 3 represents an important platform for the next generation of international racing stars.

Both drivers began their single-seater careers in Formula 4 with the support of Yas Heat. Through its grassroots karting programmes, Yas Heat supports the development of young racing talent from as early as five years old, creating opportunities for drivers to build their skills and progress through competitive karting and into single-seater racing. Rashid and Keanu's progression to FIA Formula 3 is a clear example of that pathway in action, demonstrating Yas Heat's role in identifying and supporting young talent, and in creating opportunities for UAE drivers to reach international championships.

Their achievements also reflect the strength of the UAE's growing motorsport ecosystem. From world-class infrastructure such as Yas Marina Circuit, home of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, to grassroots programmes and driver development opportunities, the country continues to invest in the foundations needed to develop racing talent capable of competing globally. Rashid and Keanu now join a growing generation of UAE drivers competing in international single-seater championships, reflecting how far the nation's motorsport story has come since Yas Marina Circuit first welcomed Formula 1 in 2009.

Ali Al Beshr, General Manager of Yas Marina Circuit, said:

“Seeing both Rashid and Keanu progress to the FIA Formula 3 Championship is an incredibly proud moment for everyone at Yas Heat and Yas Marina Circuit.

Both drivers have been part of our motorsport development journey, and their achievements reflect the talent, determination and ambition emerging from the UAE. Having two drivers representing the UAE at this level is a significant milestone for the country's motorsport ecosystem and a testament to the progress being made in developing the next generation of racing talent.

At Yas Heat, our ambition has always extended beyond developing individual drivers. We are committed to creating a sustainable pathway for young talent, from their earliest experiences in karting through to competing on the international stage, so that more of the UAE's motorsport success stories begin right here at home.

Rashid and Keanu are examples of what can be achieved through talent, dedication and the right development opportunities. We are immensely proud to have played a role in their journeys and look forward to seeing them continue to represent the UAE at the highest levels of international motorsport.”

Rashid and Keanu's progression from the UAE to the global stage highlights the opportunities now available to young drivers in the country, and the importance of building sustainable pathways into professional motorsport. Their journeys offer a clear example for the next generation of Emirati and UAE-based drivers looking to follow in their footsteps.

Fans can follow both drivers' 2027 FIA Formula 3 campaigns on Yas Heat's social channels @yasheatracing.

Ali Al Beshr, General Manager of Yas Marina Circuit, is available for interview to discuss Yas Heat's driver development pathway, Rashid and Keanu's journeys from karting to FIA Formula 3, and the wider growth of motorsport in the UAE. To arrange an interview, please contact:...

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT:

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates' most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and operated by Ethara, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more.

In addition to its year-round programme of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences, including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has evolved into a thriving hub for entertainment, fitness and community engagement across the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsport, holding the FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation, the highest environmental recognition awarded by the governing body. The accreditation reflects the circuit's commitment to environmental management and Formula One's ambition to achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region's most technologically advanced venue, Yas Marina Circuit also hosts a wide range of corporate meetings, conferences and events, while offering unique experiences including karting, driving experiences, racing schools, TrainYAS and a variety of community sporting events.