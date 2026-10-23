Man Feeds Giant Crocodile, Touches It For Blessings And Drinks River Water Beside It In Viral Video

A terrifying video circulating on social media has sparked widespread concern and outrage after a man was filmed approaching a massive crocodile on a river ghat. In the viral clip, the man casually offers food to the apex predator, touches it to seek blessings, and then proceeds to scoop and drink the river water right beside the wild reptile.

The footage has drawn sharp reactions from viewers, many of whom raised serious alarms over what they described as reckless superstition.

Wildlife experts emphasised the extreme physical risks involved in approaching a crocodile at close range. Crocodiles are apex predators with powerful jaws and rapid reflexes, and any sudden movement or provocation can trigger an attack with little warning.

Beyond the immediate danger of an attack, experts also pointed to serious health hazards. River water in areas inhabited by crocodiles can carry harmful bacteria and parasites, making the act of drinking it directly from the source particularly risky.

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The incident has reignited discussions about the dangers of unsafe practices driven by superstition, especially in areas where humans and wild animals share the same space.

Social media users questioned how such behaviour could be justified, with many calling for greater awareness about wildlife safety and the importance of maintaining distance from dangerous animals.