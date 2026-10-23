Azerbaijani FM Says Disagreements With India Affected Ties, Cooperation
The minister noted that all these issues were discussed in detail today in an open and constructive manner.
“I believe this will lay a solid foundation for further elevating Azerbaijani-Indian relations to a higher level, and the results of this will become apparent in the near future,” Jeyhun Bayramov said.
Meanwhile, On October 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India.
The foreign minister added that the launch of direct flights between the two countries is an important step.
“This is important for fostering people-to-people ties, tourism, business, student exchanges in our country, and a number of other areas. Discussions between the relevant agencies on further increasing the number of such flights will continue, and, if necessary, this issue will also be addressed,” Bayramov added.
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