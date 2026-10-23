Azerbaijani FM Says Disagreements With India Affected Ties, Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In recent years, there have been certain disagreements between Azerbaijan and India on a number of issues, which have inevitably affected both bilateral relations and opportunities for cooperation within international organizations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with Minister of External Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held on Friday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The minister noted that all these issues were discussed in detail today in an open and constructive manner.

“I believe this will lay a solid foundation for further elevating Azerbaijani-Indian relations to a higher level, and the results of this will become apparent in the near future,” Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Meanwhile, On October 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India.

The foreign minister added that the launch of direct flights between the two countries is an important step.

“This is important for fostering people-to-people ties, tourism, business, student exchanges in our country, and a number of other areas. Discussions between the relevant agencies on further increasing the number of such flights will continue, and, if necessary, this issue will also be addressed,” Bayramov added.