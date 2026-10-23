India's Companies Eye Investment In Oil, Energy Sectors Minister
Jaishankar said there were very good opportunities to further expand bilateral trade and investment.
“Today, we agreed that we should look at deepening investments in the oil and energy sectors, as well as expanding into other areas,” he added.
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