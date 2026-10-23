India's Companies Eye Investment In Oil, Energy Sectors Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Indian companies are interested in investing in Azerbaijan's oil and energy sectors, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at a joint news conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Jaishankar said there were very good opportunities to further expand bilateral trade and investment.

“Today, we agreed that we should look at deepening investments in the oil and energy sectors, as well as expanding into other areas,” he added.