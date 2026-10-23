Canada For Canada, Canada For The World: Building Sovereign Capability For A Global Technology Economy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Tech Festival Canada will explore how Canada can build what it needs at home and build what the world needs next

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canada is being asked to do two things at once: build the technologies it needs to strengthen its economy and critical systems, while becoming a force in the global technology economy.That is the conversation at the heart of The Tech Festival Canada (TTFC) 2026, taking place October 26 and 27 at The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto.The festival will bring together technology companies, large enterprises, government leaders, regulators, investors, buyers and industry decision-makers from Banking, Financial Services and Insurance; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Energy and Utilities; Defence and National Security; and Smart Manufacturing and Critical Infrastructure.The festival's central idea is Canada for Canada and Canada for the world.Canada for Canada means building and deploying the technologies needed to strengthen the country's own economy, industries and critical systems. It means advancing capabilities in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cybersecurity, robotics, and climate technology while protecting the systems, data, infrastructure, and talent that Canadians depend on.For TTFC, technological sovereignty does not mean isolation or building everything alone. It means having the capability to make strategic choices, retain control over critical systems and data, and ensure that Canada has the talent, infrastructure, and trusted partners to act when it matters.Canada for the world means taking those capabilities beyond the domestic market. It means building technologies that can meet international standards, earn global confidence, and compete in markets around the world.The challenge is not simply to develop new technology. It is to move that technology into real organizations, real industries, and real decisions.How does Canada move from innovation to deployment? How does it build sovereign capability without becoming isolated? How can Canadian companies serve global demand while retaining the talent, ownership, and infrastructure needed to grow at home?TTFC is designed to bring those conversations together. Its 5×5 Matrix connects five frontier technology pillars with five applied sectors, while its curated buyer meetings connect technology builders with the people who fund, regulate, purchase, deploy, and scale their work.The questions at the heart of TTFC are reflected in the work of its sponsors.“In capital markets, AI should never be the technology that moves money. It should be the safety that makes sure every movement of money is checked, explained, and approved. That is why we believe in governed agents that work inside the controls institutions already trust: defined permissions, human approval at every point of consequence, and a full audit trail from data to decision. Speed matters. But when capital is at stake, guardrails are what make speed safe,” said Sankar Krishnan, Chief Strategy Officer, Transient, a Nasdaq Portfolio Company.“Freight is the lifeblood of modern civilization. At NuPort, we are building the intelligence that makes new and existing trucks autonomous, helping Canadian industries move goods more safely and efficiently. Deploying Physical AI in Canadian distribution centres, forestry and mining operations, and other industrial sites builds expertise here at home and strengthens our ability to develop technology for our own needs. Solving for Canadian winters and demanding operating conditions also gives us a foundation to serve global markets. We have an opportunity to turn Canadian AI expertise into industrial capability at home and competitive products for the world,” said Raghavender Sahdev, Founder and CEO, NuPort Robotics.Together, the perspectives represented at TTFC reflect a broader opportunity for Canada. The country needs technologies that work in Canadian conditions, companies that can scale beyond the domestic market, and partnerships that connect innovation with adoption, resilience, and commercial growth.The Tech Festival Canada will create a meeting place for those connections, helping Canadian technology move from potential to practical use at home and opportunity around the world.More information is available at .About The Tech Festival CanadaThe Tech Festival Canada is a technology and industry festival connecting frontier technologies with the sectors deploying them. The festival is organized around a 5×5 Matrix covering five technology pillars and five applied sectors.Media Contact

Nicole Brooke Louis

The Tech Festival Canada

+1 416-697-3357

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Canada for Canada, Canada for the World: Building Sovereign Capability for a Global Technology Economy News Provided By The Tech Festival Canada October 23, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.