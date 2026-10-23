Sparados Launches Online Registration For Smartpass: Branded Digital Passes For Apple Wallet And Google Wallet

SmartPass by Sparados

Open registration for SmartPass lets any business create branded Apple Wallet and Google Wallet passes, with a free plan and platform access within 24 hours.

- Michał Stachera, CEOWARSAW, POLAND, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Technology company Sparados S.A. today announced the official opening of online registration for SmartPass, its turnkey platform for creating, issuing, and managing branded digital passes in Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. Companies worldwide can now register online, choose a plan, including a free plan covering up to 10 passes, and gain full platform access within 24 hours.SmartPass allows businesses to place digital loyalty cards, event tickets, promotional vouchers, insurance policies, and membership cards directly onto iPhone and Android devices. Customers can save passes with a single tap, eliminating the need to download dedicated third-party mobile applications.Once saved, SmartPass functions as a dynamic, direct communication and sales channel between brands and their customers. Passes update dynamically on the user's phone and can trigger lock-screen push notifications, keeping customers informed about updates, special offers, policy renewals, or event details in real time.Frictionless Onboarding with Zero KYB HassleGetting started with SmartPass requires only a simple online registration form. Unlike Sparados's virtual payment card solutions, which require comprehensive Know Your Business (KYB) verification, SmartPass operates without full KYB requirements, drastically streamlining the onboarding process.Once account activation is complete, companies can design and distribute their first custom pass on the very same day - all without software developers or native app development.How the Registration Process Works:- Submit Company Details: Fill out a short online form with basic company information (company name, tax/VAT ID, country, and contact details), select a plan, choose a monthly or annual billing cycle, and select a preferred billing currency (PLN, EUR, or USD).- Instant Confirmation & Verification: Receive an immediate confirmation email while Sparados verifies basic details.- Start Issuing Passes: Receive platform login credentials and an invoice within 24 hours to begin creating templates immediately.Comprehensive Design, Distribution, and AnalyticsAfter onboarding, teams can use the intuitive Sparados platform to fully customize digital passes to reflect their brand identity. Companies can customize brand colors, logos, dynamic text fields, QR codes/barcodes, and back-of-pass links.Issuing passes is fast and versatile. Digital passes can be distributed individually or in bulk via Email, SMS, direct URL links, on-screen or printed QR codes. Passes can be updated manually through the web platform or automatically at scale via API and direct CRM integrations. In addition, SmartPass provides real-time analytics and tracking, offering insights into total pass installations, real-time updates, and customer engagement metrics.Transparent, Flexible Pricing Built to ScaleSmartPass features a simple, usage-based model designed to accommodate growing businesses:- Free Tier: Includes up to 10 sent passes for companies looking to test or deploy small-scale projects.- Paid Plans: Tiered options cover up to 500, 2,000, or 10,000 passes, with custom tailored enterprise packages available for larger volume requirements.- Annual Savings: Choosing annual billing offers savings of up to 17% compared to monthly plans.Crucially, only sent passes count toward plan limits. Sparados charges no platform fees, maintenance fees, or API fees. Template creation, dynamic updates, and lock-screen push notifications are completely free. Sent passes never expire, and purchased packages carry no time limit.Cross-Industry Application & Payment Card SynergySmartPass is tailored for a wide array of industries and enterprise use cases, including:- Insurance: Digital policy cards and claims credentials- Travel & Hospitality: Boarding passes, booking confirmations, and hotel keys- Events & Ticketing: Mobile entry tickets and VIP access passes- Fintech & Retail: Loyalty program cards and promotional vouchers- Health & Fitness: Gym memberships and class passes- HR & Corporate: Digital employee IDs and benefit cardsCompanies can also integrate SmartPass with Sparados's virtual payment cards, for example, attaching a virtual claim disbursement card directly to a travel insurance pass. Each service features its own independent registration flow.AvailabilityOnline registration for SmartPass is now open. To sign up or learn more about the platform and its features, visit the official SmartPass page.About SparadosSparados S.A. is a technology company delivering digital wallet solutions and fintech infrastructure. Through innovative tools like SmartPass and virtual payment card integrations, Sparados helps organizations streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and leverage the power of mobile wallet ecosystems.

Michał Stachera

Sparados

+48 781 761 200

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How to Create Digital Wallet Passes in the Sparados SmartPass Platform

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Sparados Launches Online Registration for SmartPass: Branded Digital Passes for Apple Wallet and Google Wallet News Provided By Sparados October 23, 2026, 09:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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