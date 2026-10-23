Resea AI Humanizer homepage featuring a sample text demonstration and free access to its text rewriting tool.

Resea AI Humanizer offers up to 10,000 words of free humanization daily. Trusted by over 300,000 users worldwide, it's an AI writing tool.

- Alex Morgan, Resea AI userSHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Resea AI, an AI-assisted writing and research platform, today announced a platform update highlighting free daily access to its Free AI Humanizer. The tool helps students, researchers, writers, and professionals revise AI-assisted drafts for clearer, more natural expression.The free plan includes 10 humanization requests per day, with up to 1,000 words per request, for a daily total of up to 10,000 words. No credit card is required. The free allowance applies to humanization; access to other features and higher usage limits varies by plan.As AI tools become deeply integrated into higher education and content generation, students and academic professionals increasingly rely on AI for initial drafting and literature synthesis. However, raw AI outputs frequently exhibit uniform sentence patterns, repetitive phrasing, and a detached tone that fails to meet rigorous academic standards or engage human readers. In addition, automated detection software frequently flags these mechanical structures in academic papers and professional reports. Resea's Humanizer fixes these issues by smoothing out sentence structure and readability while preserving the author's core ideas and exact terminology.According to the 2026 Resea AI User Satisfaction Survey, 94% of respondents reported high satisfaction with the Humanizer feature, citing improved text flow, time saved on manual polishing, and reliable protection of citations and technical terms as primary benefits. "As a graduate researcher, maintaining exact terminology while making dense drafts readable was a constant hassle," said Alex Morgan, Researcher, Resea user. "The Humanizer makes the text read naturally without stripping away the precise language and references my field demands."Tools for Terminology, Citations and ToneAlongside humanization, Resea AI provides keyword locking to help retain selected words and phrases during rewriting. This supports users working with technical terminology, brand names, and other terms that need to remain consistent.Citation and formatting protection is designed to help preserve references and document structure as wording changes. Users should review the output to confirm that citations, terminology, and meaning remain accurate.The platform offers writing modes including General, Blog, Business, Story, Letter, Legal, Literature, Art and Expanded. These options help users adapt text to different content types and communication needs. Multilingual support includes English, Chinese, French, Spanish, German, and Portuguese.Resea also presents AI detection scores for comparison, giving users an additional reference when reviewing their text. Detection results do not establish authorship or guarantee the assessment of another service.Research and Writing SupportBeyond its Humanizer, Resea AI offers Research, Writing, and Cite Checker features to help users gather information, develop drafts, and check citations. These tools support different stages of the writing process, from exploring a topic to reviewing the resulting text.AvailabilityThe updated platform is available now. Users can visit Resea AI to create a free account, try the Humanizer, and review the features and usage limits included in each plan.About Resea AIResea AI develops AI-assisted tools for research, writing, and text refinement. Its platform includes Humanizer, Research, Writing, and Cite Checker features to help users find information, develop ideas, and communicate more clearly.

Zoey Yang

River AI LLC

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Resea AI Announces Platform Update Featuring Free AI Humanizer Access News Provided By River AI LLC October 23, 2026, 09:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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