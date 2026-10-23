Release Therapeutics' CNS-Targeted Technology Earns 2026 Disruptive Innovation Award From Geneva University Hospitals

Rémi Vernet (centre), Scientific Officer at the University of Geneva (UNIGE), receives the 2026 Rocket Innovation Award in the Disruptive Innovation category at the 20th Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) Innovation Day on 15 October 2026.

Rémi Vernet presents the award-winning project,“Next-Generation Cell Encapsulation Technology for CNS-Targeted Therapeutic Protein Delivery”, at the 20th HUG Innovation Day in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Rocket Innovation Award recognises advances in sustained therapeutic protein delivery to the CNS, including Myo-P5® for Sanfilippo syndrome type IIIA

- Professor Nicolas Mach, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific OfficerGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Campus Innovation Park – Release Therapeutics (“Release Tx” or“the Company”), a privately held Swiss BioMedTech company, today announced that a collaborative research project involving Release Tx, Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) and the University of Geneva (UNIGE) has received the 2026 Rocket Innovation Award in the Disruptive Innovation category at the 20th HUG Innovation Day, held on 15 October 2026.The award-winning project,“Next-Generation Cell Encapsulation Technology for Central Nervous System (CNS) Targeted Therapeutic Protein Delivery”, was presented by Rémi Vernet, Scientific Officer in the Department of Medicine at UNIGE and longstanding collaborator in the development of Release Tx's encapsulated cell technology (ECT) platform. The award recognises the work of Fabien Courtout, Dr Alexia Duveau, Dr Delphine Knittel, Professor Nicolas Mach, Valentin Saingier, Professor Stéphane Sizonenko, Dr Noemi Véraldi and Rémi Vernet, representing Release Tx, UNIGE and HUG.Originating from research at UNIGE and HUG, Release Tx's proprietary ECT platform integrates genetically engineered immortalised human myoblasts capable of continuously secreting disease-specific therapeutic proteins with biocompatible cell macroencapsulation devices. The platform encompasses two device formats: the established hollow-fibre Myo-Pod, a patented implant no larger than a pin, and a flat-sheet format, broadening the platform's applicability across therapeutic indications. In preclinical studies, Myo-Pod-encapsulated myoblasts have demonstrated excellent biocompatibility and sustained therapeutic protein delivery in vivo for more than ten months. The award-winning research also includes an engineered cell line producing a fusion protein designed to facilitate therapeutic protein delivery across the blood-brain barrier (BBB).One of the therapeutic applications highlighted in the award-winning project is Sanfilippo syndrome type IIIA (MPS IIIA), an ultra-rare paediatric lysosomal storage disorder (LSD). Release Tx is advancing its Myo-P5Aprogramme for this indication in collaboration with UNIGE under a 24-month Innosuisse-funded project. The research project aims to establish preclinical proof-of-concept that a subcutaneously implanted cell-encapsulation device can achieve sustained, therapeutically relevant sulfamidase (SGSH) exposure in the CNS, combining continuous enzyme production with a strategy designed to facilitate delivery across the BBB. The Myo-P5A represents the Company's second therapeutic programme, following its lead Myo-P4programme for metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), another rare LSD principally affecting young children. The Myo-P4 is being developed in collaboration with the Paris Brain Institute.“This award is a significant endorsement of the potential of our encapsulated cell technology to address some of the most persistent challenges in delivering biologics to the CNS,” said Professor Nicolas Mach, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of Release Tx.“With a strong foundation of preclinical evidence and two therapeutic programmes now underway, we are focused on advancing our lead indications while exploring the broader potential of our technology as a versatile platform across neurological diseases and beyond.”About Release TherapeuticsHeadquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Release Therapeutics is a privately-held, BioMedTech company developing the first cell macroencapsulation technology designed to deliver potent therapeutic proteins beyond the human blood-brain barrier. The Company's proprietary technology integrates an implantable macroencapsulation device with an immortalised myoblast cell line capable of producing a broad range of proteins for long-term delivery to the CNS. Innovating at the nexus of biotech and MedTech, Release Therapeutics is on a mission to treat genetic diseases of the CNS without gene therapy. The company's lead programme is in preclinical development for the treatment of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD), a rare genetic disorder that leads to progressive loss of myelin and typically affects young children.

Clarence Peter

Release Therapeutics SA

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Release Therapeutics' CNS-Targeted Technology Earns 2026 Disruptive Innovation Award from Geneva University Hospitals News Provided By Release Therapeutics October 23, 2026, 09:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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