Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

How can digitalization improve healthcare?

23.10.2026 / 10:58 CET/CEST

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Key takeaways from Redcare Pharmacy's Transformationsdialog. Sevenum, the Netherlands, October 23, 2026 – How can healthcare in Germany be shaped to meet future challenges while putting patients' needs at its center? How can digital solutions help not only safeguard healthcare provision but take it to the next level? These questions were at the heart of Redcare Pharmacy's Transformationsdialog, hosted by Europe's leading online pharmacy on October 15, 2026, in Berlin. Representatives from healthcare, politics and business discussed how digital solutions can contribute to better, more reliable and more connected healthcare. Existing healthcare structures are under considerable pressure and the need for innovative solutions is growing. For Peter Schmid von Linstow, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy, it is therefore clear that the opportunities offered by digital transformation must be fully embraced. Marking the company's 25th anniversary, he looked ahead: Redcare aims to further expand its role in healthcare in the coming years, harness the potential of digital technologies and artificial intelligence and help take patient care to the next level. Digital innovation must deliver tangible benefits. In his keynote, Dr. Gregor-Konstantin Elbel, Partner at the consulting firm Deloitte, outlined possible scenarios for healthcare in 2035. The discussion highlighted that digital technologies can only realize their full potential when digital applications, health data, pharmaceutical expertise and physical healthcare services are meaningfully connected. E-prescriptions are a good example of how this can work: They offer clear benefits and integrate seamlessly into people's everyday lives, encouraging the rapid adoption and acceptance of digital innovations. Günther Jauch, who serves as the brand ambassador for Shop Apotheke in Germany, was also part of the event. In a conversation with Dr. Susanne Holst, he explained why he chose to partner with Shop Apotheke and shared his perspective on the benefits of digital healthcare solutions. The importance of trust was also a central theme of the discussion. Connecting pharmaceutical expertise and digital solutions. During the panel discussion, Theresa Holler, COO and Responsible Pharmacist at Redcare Pharmacy, Dr. Susanne Ozegowski, former Head of the Digitalization and Innovation Department at the German Federal Ministry of Health, and Prof. Dr. David Matusiewicz, Professor of Healthcare Management at FOM University of Applied Sciences, explored what pharmaceutical care could look like in the future. Digital solutions can make healthcare more accessible, enhance medication safety and provide better support for patients in their everyday lives. Theresa Holler emphasized that Redcare Pharmacy is already making a significant contribution in this area: As an online pharmacy, Redcare combines digital services, such as the convenient redemption of e-prescriptions via its app, with professional pharmaceutical advice from pharmacists and reliable delivery of medicines directly to patients' homes. This is particularly beneficial for people living in rural areas or with limited mobility. However, improving healthcare also requires stronger connections between different stakeholders and services. The panelists agreed that the future of healthcare is not about choosing between digital and traditional in-person services. Instead, it requires an innovative, complementary system in which different healthcare channels can build on their respective strengths and patients benefit from closer collaboration between providers. The goal is to rethink healthcare as a whole, making it more accessible, improving quality and placing greater emphasis on individual needs. Creating the right conditions for innovation. The discussion also highlighted that many innovative approaches have yet to achieve widespread adoption. To unlock the full potential of digital healthcare, reliable regulatory frameworks, greater interoperability between systems and more room for innovation are needed. The objective must be a healthcare system that enables competition while ensuring data exchange and collaboration among different stakeholders. The Transformationsdialog was held as part of Redcare Pharmacy's 25th anniversary celebrations. With around 15 million active customers, the company is now Europe's leading online pharmacy and a key driver in the continued development of pharmaceutical care.

___ About Redcare Pharmacy. Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V., with EUR 2.9B in revenues in 2025, is the leading online pharmacy in Europe and active in seven countries (Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland). Headquartered in the Netherlands, Redcare Pharmacy offers its over 14 million active customers more than 500,000 different healthcare-related products. Besides OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, operating as a true one-stop pharmacy. As the pharmacy of the future, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical services for its customers – with pharmaceutical safety always being the top priority. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, since 2016 and is part of the SDAX. 23.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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