Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Takeover

Acceptance period of Sazerac's voluntary public takeover offer for Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft commences

23.10.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Acceptance period commenced today and will end on November 20, 2026, 24:00 hours (local time Frankfurt am Main)

Offer Price of EUR 5.55 represents a highly attractive premium of approx. 68% to the unaffected three-month volume-weighted average share price in XETRA prior to September 16, 2026, and presents Berentzen shareholders with a compelling and certain cash exit option

Management Board and Supervisory Board of Berentzen support the Offer and intend to recommend shareholders to accept it Sazerac intends to delist Berentzen Group upon securing a simple majority of the share capital after settlement of the Offer with support of the Management Board of Berentzen Group Munich, October 23, 2026. Following approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht), Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH (formerly: Blitz 26-877 GmbH) (the“ Bidder”), a holding company of Sazerac Company, Inc. (“ Sazerac”), today published the offer document for its voluntary public takeover offer (“ Offer”) for all shares of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (“ Berentzen Group”, ISIN: DE0005201602) not already directly held by the Bidder for a cash consideration of EUR 5.55 per share (“ Offer Price”). Beginning today, Berentzen Group shareholders can accept the Offer and tender their shares for the Offer Price. The acceptance period will end on November 20, 2026, at 24:00 hours (local time Frankfurt am Main). Details on how the Offer can be accepted are set out in the offer document. Berentzen Group shareholders should contact their respective custodian bank to tender their shares and inquire for any relevant deadlines set by their custodian bank which may require actions prior to the formal end of the acceptance period. The Offer Price represents a highly attractive premium of approx. 68% to the unaffected three-month volume-weighted average share price in XETRA prior to September 16, 2026. The offer provides Berentzen Group shareholders with the opportunity to realize guaranteed and certain cash value at a significant premium to the Company's unaffected trading levels. It also reflects an attractive valuation of Berentzen Group in light of its standalone prospects and the opportunities and challenges facing the business. The Offer is subject to an acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share. Management Board and Supervisory Board of Berentzen Group support the Offer and intend, subject to their review of the offer document, to recommend Berentzen Group shareholders to accept the Offer. The Offer follows the conclusion of a business combination agreement between Sazerac, the Bidder and the Company, which has been announced on September 21, 2026. The completion of this business combination agreement reflects the parties' shared conviction that the proposed transaction represents an attractive outcome for Berentzen Group, its shareholders and other stakeholders. The business combination is intended to strengthen the Berentzen Group's market position and growth ambitions in a challenging European market environment and will bring together the Berentzen Group's existing portfolio and capabilities with Sazerac's own strong brands and international leading market position, creating a global spirits platform positioned to manufacture and distribute spirits products for the whole of Europe and beyond with greater flexibility and pace. Subject to the fulfillment of the offer conditions, closing of the transaction is currently expected to occur by the year-end 2026. Sazerac intends to delist Berentzen Group from the stock exchange upon securing a majority of 50% plus one share and after settlement of the Offer. Subject to its fiduciary duties, the Management Board of Berentzen Group intends to support such delisting. Shareholders who remain invested may face the risk of holding a less liquid stock with reduced financial reporting and limited opportunities to sell their shares at a fair price. Shareholders should not assume that remaining invested will provide a comparable future liquidity opportunity or that such opportunity would offer an equivalent or higher consideration. The offer document (including a non-binding English translation) and further information in connection with the offer are available on the following website: An offer hotline for shareholders is available Monday to Friday between 9:00 – 17:00 hours (local time Frankfurt am Main) under +49 69 92014 9719 or per e-mail via.... About Sazerac: Founded in 1850 and with over 175 years of heritage and history, Sazerac is one of the world's largest distilled spirits companies. Family-owned and privately held, Sazerac is now in the fourth generation of current family ownership. Over 525 brands are part of the Sazerac portfolio, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare, Weller, The Last Drop Distillers, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, BuzzBallz, Southern Comfort, SVEDKA Vodka, Myers's Rum, Au Vodka and Paddy's Irish Whiskey, among many others. Sazerac is also the steward of distilleries around the world, including Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, United States, the Most Award-winning Distillery in the World and the longest continuously operating distillery in the United States, Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac in Cognac, France, Paul John Distillery in Goa, India, and Hawk's Rock Distillery in County Sligo, Ireland. The company also has locations in New Orleans, Montréal, London and Sydney, among others. Contact: Victoria Zabel-Wirdak

Global Communications Director

E:... Additional media contact: Roland Leithäuser

Mithras Partners E:... Important Notice: This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares in Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. The final terms of the Offer as well as other provisions relating to the Offer are set out in the offer document authorized for publication by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). Investors and holders of shares in Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are strongly advised to read the offer document and all other documents relating to the Offer, as they contain important information. The Offer is exclusively subject to the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and certain applicable provisions of securities laws of the United States of America. Any agreement that is entered into as a result of accepting the Offer will be exclusively governed by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and is to be interpreted in accordance with such laws. * * * * 23.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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