Meghalaya's Youth Its Greatest Strength, Must Channel Energy Productively: CM Conrad Sangma

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Oct 23 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday said the youth are the greatest strength of the state and stressed the need to channelise their energy productively by providing them with opportunities, guidance and platforms to showcase their talents.

Addressing the SPARK Meghalaya - School Programmes in Articulation, Resilience and Kindness – State Summit 2026 at the District Auditorium in Tura, CM Sangma said youth have immense potential to become a constructive force for the development of Meghalaya and the country.

Emphasising the importance of nurturing individual abilities, the Chief Minister told the participating students that everyone possesses unique talents and that taking part in the summit itself was an achievement.

He said programmes such as SPARK aim to build confidence among young people, instil values, encourage personal growth and help them develop meaningful friendships across communities.“Everybody has potential, and you have already won by being here,” CM Sangma said, encouraging students to focus on self-improvement and make the best use of the opportunities available to them.

Recalling last year's summit in Shillong, the CM said he had suggested holding the 2026 edition in Tura to enable students to experience Meghalaya's rich cultural diversity, languages, traditions, cuisine, music and natural beauty.

He noted that several participants were visiting Tura for the first time, adding that such gatherings provide young people with opportunities to interact with peers from different backgrounds and develop a deeper understanding of the state's diverse communities.

The Chief Minister said the spirit of SPARK extended beyond the programme itself, as talent and creativity could be expressed through music, sports, entrepreneurship, dance, painting and other fields.

He described the initiative as an important platform for encouraging young people to overcome hesitation and develop the confidence to try new things.

Highlighting the government's youth-focused initiatives, CM Sangma said the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP) had enabled around 8,000 artists to pursue their passion while earning a livelihood.

The artists have performed at more than 20,000 shows across the state, the country and abroad, including Japan and Germany, with government support. He also referred to the CM Elevate programme and investments in the sports sector as efforts to expand opportunities for young people.

Congratulating the Education Department, CM Sangma said Meghalaya's initiatives were being replicated at the national level, adding that spending on such programmes should be viewed as an investment in future generations.

The summit featured the release of the SPARK Outcomes Report 2026, cultural performances, testimonials from students and teachers, and the felicitation of District SPARK Stars. Officials, principals, teachers and students from different districts attended the event.