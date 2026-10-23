Gujarat CM Opens Industrial Fair To Connect Msmes, Investors, Manufacturers

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 23 (IANS) More than 500 exhibitors from across the country are showcasing industrial products, technologies and manufacturing capabilities across over 12 sectors at the 15th India Industrial Fair-Udyam 2026, which began in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Friday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the four-day fair, organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati at the Helipad Exhibition Centre from October 23 to 26.

Spread across 50,000 square metres, the exhibition brings together businesses from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, startups, manufacturers and technology innovators.

The fair aims to provide a common platform for businesses to explore collaborations, establish partnerships and discuss investment opportunities.

Exhibitors are presenting products and technologies from sectors ranging from engineering to handicrafts, bringing diverse segments of the MSME ecosystem under one roof.

The programme includes business networking opportunities, investment discussions, expert guidance sessions and presentations on industrial technologies.

Business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings have also been organised to facilitate engagement between enterprises, potential business partners and government representatives.

The exhibition is intended to support MSMEs, entrepreneurship and innovation, while providing businesses with opportunities to develop commercial partnerships and explore new markets.

It also seeks to contribute to the objectives of the Centre's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives. After inaugurating the 15th edition of the fair, Patel visited various stalls at the exhibition centre.

Among those present at the inauguration were Prakashchandraji, national organisation secretary of Laghu Udyog Bharati; Ghanshyam Oza, former national president and Gujarat Prant in-charge; Ishwar Patel, president of the organisation's Gujarat Prant; and Hansraj Gajera, general secretary.

Dr Bharat Patel, Prant coordinator of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Gujarat Prant, and Mukesh Malkan, Sangh Chalak of the Saurashtra Prant, also attended the event.

Other officials, industrialists and office-bearers, including Rajna Kakkar and Sunil Bhati, were present. The fair will continue until October 26 at the Helipad Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar.