Controversy Erupts At Karur Cinema Over National Anthem Mix-Up Incident

National Anthem Controversy in Karur

Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 23 (ANI): A controversy has erupted at Ajantha Ellora Cinemas on Coimbatore Road in Karur, Tamil Nadu, after a film song was allegedly played instead of the National Anthem while the Indian National Flag was displayed on screen before a movie screening. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, with moviegoers alleging disrespect to the National Anthem.

The incident reportedly took place a day ago at the theatre, where Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer 2' was being screened. As per the usual practice, the National Flag was displayed on the screen before the movie began. However, instead of playing Jana Gana Mana, a commercial film song was played. The unexpected mix-up reportedly shocked fans and other members of the audience.

Public Reaction and Film Details

Several people recorded the incident and shared the footage on social media, expressing their dissatisfaction and questioning how the error occurred. A social media user reacted to the video, writing, "What a cruelty is this." Another wrote, "National flag insult." The video has since sparked a controversy, with viewers alleging that the incident amounted to disrespect to the National Anthem and the national symbols displayed on screen. The theatre management has not issued any statement regarding the incident.

'Jailer 2', directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, reunites the filmmaker with Rajinikanth following their 2023 film 'Jailer'. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel was released worldwide on October 15. The film features an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa Menon. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. (ANI)

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