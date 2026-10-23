In Kinshasa, Congolese National Police (PNC), MONUSCO Police (UNPOL) And U-Report Raise Youth Awareness On Security And Health

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The MONUSCO Police (UNPOL) supported a forum held in Kinshasa on Wednesday, 21 October, organized by the Congolese National Police (PNC) in collaboration with the U-Report platform. The forum focused on youth, peace, health and community safety.

Participants included young people, health-sector stakeholders, civil society representatives and residents of Mont-Ngafula, where the local U-Report section initiated the event. The initiative aims to draw public attention to drug use and violence among young people.

According to the mayor of Mont-Ngafula, the municipality is particularly affected by the use of psychoactive substances among young people, a practice that often leads to violence.

“Our young people face many challenges, particularly drug use,” said Séverin Lumbu.

Andréa Amisi, who coordinates U-Report in the municipality, shares the mayor's concerns. His youth and involvement in U-Report bring him into contact with many young people. He regrets that, in the absence of opportunities and proper guidance, many young people turn to hard liquor and psychoactive substances.

He also points out that most of those selling these products are young people themselves. This trade provides them with a source of income while endangering the health of other young people and undermining community safety.

“This reality calls on all of us to act,” said the mayor of Mont-Ngafula.“It requires collective awareness, but above all, concrete and lasting action.”

This is precisely the purpose of the forum: to bring together young people, health professionals, local authorities and the police to discuss effective ways of steering young people away from drugs and preventing urban violence.

“We need responsible young people who are engaged and aware of their rights, but also of their duties towards their community and their nation,” Séverin Lumbu stressed.

To combat drug use, he called for substantial efforts in education and prevention.

A shared commitment to fighting drug use

The police share this view.

The Deputy Executive Secretary of the Committee for Monitoring Police Reform in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which co-organized the forum, also highlighted the harmful effects of hard liquor and drug use among young people.

“Drug addiction is a real scourge that destroys human lives in our society,” said Deputy Divisional Commissioner Jean-Rémy Nkanga, calling for coordinated action by all stakeholders in the sector.

His appeal echoed UNPOL's advocacy. Edmond Tapsoba, who spoke on behalf of the MONUSCO Police at the forum, reminded participants that“security is a shared responsibility,” emphasizing the important role young people play in ensuring security in a vast municipality such as Mont-Ngafula.

There is indeed a link between the use of psychoactive substances and security.

Dr. Patrice Milambo, coordinator of the National Programme for Combating Drug Addiction and Toxic Substances, explained that, according to African Union figures, 6% of people who commit acts of violence do so under the influence of these substances. He described the connection as“clear.”

For Amisi of U-Report, the same pattern is evident. The more idle young people are, the more likely they are to turn to drugs, increasing the risk of their involvement in criminal activities.

He recalled a campaign he conducted in 2024 after noticing an increase in burglaries in his municipality on evenings when Africa Cup of Nations matches were being played.

The campaign revealed that many young people involved in the burglaries were using psychoactive substances.

Like all the other forum participants, Andréa Amisi is calling for greater awareness-raising and educational efforts among young people to address drug addiction.

U-Report is a community-based youth engagement platform that enables young people to express their views on issues that affect them.

In Mont-Ngafula, the platform reports having approximately 200 active young members, with just over 5,000 others following and participating in its activities across the municipality.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mission de l'Organisation des Nations unies en République démocratique du Congo (MONUSCO).--br- src="" alt="Mission de l'Organisation des Nations unies en République démocratique du Congo (MONUSCO)" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo