Best Number Masking Solution Technology Addresses Growing Concerns About Phone Privacy
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, October 23, 2026: Phone calls remain an important way for customers, employees, delivery partners, and service providers to communicate. However, sharing personal phone numbers during these interactions can create privacy concerns. Customers may not want their contact details exposed, while businesses need ways to connect people without unnecessarily sharing their personal information.
Number masking offers a practical approach to this challenge. It allows two parties to communicate through a virtual or proxy number instead of displaying their actual phone numbers. As organizations review how they manage customer information, number masking has become a relevant part of discussions about safer business communication.
SAN Softwares provides a number masking solution through its SanCCS platform. The solution is designed to help businesses protect the phone numbers of customers and employees while supporting call handling, monitoring, and communication management. Its features can be useful for organizations that regularly connect customers with agents, delivery partners, drivers, or service teams.
How Number Masking Protects Personal Contact Details
In a traditional phone call, the people involved may be able to see each other's phone numbers. This can be a concern when a business needs to connect people who do not need to exchange their personal contact details directly.
A number masking system uses a virtual number to connect the two parties. For example, when a customer contacts a delivery partner to ask about an order, the system can route the call through a temporary number rather than reveal both parties' personal numbers. The customer and delivery partner can communicate without directly sharing their contact details.
Two-way masking can hide the phone numbers of both parties. Depending on the system configuration, a temporary virtual number may be assigned for a specific interaction and disconnected when the interaction ends.
This approach helps businesses keep communication within their managed calling process. It can also reduce the unnecessary exposure of personal contact information during routine customer interactions.
Key Features of SAN Softwares Number Masking Solution
SAN Softwares' SanCCS number masking solution includes features designed to support private communication and organized call handling.
Two-way number masking: The system can hide the real phone numbers of both callers by using a temporary virtual number. This helps protect the contact details of customers and employees during supported interactions.
Temporary virtual numbers: Proxy numbers can be assigned for specific calls or interactions. Once the relevant interaction ends, the temporary number can be disconnected and made available for reuse, depending on the system setup.
Call monitoring and records: The solution supports call recording and the tracking of details such as call time and duration. These records can help authorized teams review interactions, understand communication activity, and address disputes when appropriate.
CRM and API integration: The platform supports integration with CRM systems, websites, and mobile applications through APIs. This can help businesses connect number masking with existing customer communication processes, depending on their technical requirements.
Communication management: Routing calls through a number masking system can give businesses greater visibility into customer-agent interactions. This can support internal review and help organizations manage communication through their established workflows.
Together, these capabilities provide businesses with options for protecting contact details while maintaining practical ways for customers and service teams to communicate.
Where Number Masking Can Be Useful
Number masking can support several types of customer-facing operations.
In e-commerce and delivery services, customers and delivery partners may need to contact each other about an order, location, or delivery schedule. Masked calls can help them coordinate without directly exchanging personal phone numbers.
Ride-hailing and logistics services can also use number masking to connect drivers, passengers, and other participants. This allows communication for a particular trip or service while limiting the exposure of personal contact information.
Healthcare providers may use masked calling when staff need to contact patients for appointments or follow-ups. Similarly, banking and insurance teams may use number masking when communicating with customers through supported calling processes.
For organizations operating a call center solution, number masking can be considered alongside call routing, monitoring, and customer communication tools. The right setup depends on the type of calls handled, the privacy requirements involved, and how the technology connects with existing systems.
Choosing a Number Masking Solution
Before adopting a number masking system, businesses should consider how calls will be initiated, how virtual numbers will be assigned, and what happens when an interaction ends. They should also review integration requirements, call recording policies, access permissions, and applicable privacy obligations.
A best number masking solution should match the organization's communication needs rather than rely on a single feature. Businesses should assess whether the system supports the required calling workflows, protects contact details appropriately, and provides the monitoring or integration capabilities they need.
Get to Know SAN Softwares
SAN Softwares provides software solutions for business communication and customer operations. Its offerings include SanCCS, a contact center platform with features designed to support calling, call management, and customer interactions.
Number masking offers a practical approach to this challenge. It allows two parties to communicate through a virtual or proxy number instead of displaying their actual phone numbers. As organizations review how they manage customer information, number masking has become a relevant part of discussions about safer business communication.
SAN Softwares provides a number masking solution through its SanCCS platform. The solution is designed to help businesses protect the phone numbers of customers and employees while supporting call handling, monitoring, and communication management. Its features can be useful for organizations that regularly connect customers with agents, delivery partners, drivers, or service teams.
How Number Masking Protects Personal Contact Details
In a traditional phone call, the people involved may be able to see each other's phone numbers. This can be a concern when a business needs to connect people who do not need to exchange their personal contact details directly.
A number masking system uses a virtual number to connect the two parties. For example, when a customer contacts a delivery partner to ask about an order, the system can route the call through a temporary number rather than reveal both parties' personal numbers. The customer and delivery partner can communicate without directly sharing their contact details.
Two-way masking can hide the phone numbers of both parties. Depending on the system configuration, a temporary virtual number may be assigned for a specific interaction and disconnected when the interaction ends.
This approach helps businesses keep communication within their managed calling process. It can also reduce the unnecessary exposure of personal contact information during routine customer interactions.
Key Features of SAN Softwares Number Masking Solution
SAN Softwares' SanCCS number masking solution includes features designed to support private communication and organized call handling.
Two-way number masking: The system can hide the real phone numbers of both callers by using a temporary virtual number. This helps protect the contact details of customers and employees during supported interactions.
Temporary virtual numbers: Proxy numbers can be assigned for specific calls or interactions. Once the relevant interaction ends, the temporary number can be disconnected and made available for reuse, depending on the system setup.
Call monitoring and records: The solution supports call recording and the tracking of details such as call time and duration. These records can help authorized teams review interactions, understand communication activity, and address disputes when appropriate.
CRM and API integration: The platform supports integration with CRM systems, websites, and mobile applications through APIs. This can help businesses connect number masking with existing customer communication processes, depending on their technical requirements.
Communication management: Routing calls through a number masking system can give businesses greater visibility into customer-agent interactions. This can support internal review and help organizations manage communication through their established workflows.
Together, these capabilities provide businesses with options for protecting contact details while maintaining practical ways for customers and service teams to communicate.
Where Number Masking Can Be Useful
Number masking can support several types of customer-facing operations.
In e-commerce and delivery services, customers and delivery partners may need to contact each other about an order, location, or delivery schedule. Masked calls can help them coordinate without directly exchanging personal phone numbers.
Ride-hailing and logistics services can also use number masking to connect drivers, passengers, and other participants. This allows communication for a particular trip or service while limiting the exposure of personal contact information.
Healthcare providers may use masked calling when staff need to contact patients for appointments or follow-ups. Similarly, banking and insurance teams may use number masking when communicating with customers through supported calling processes.
For organizations operating a call center solution, number masking can be considered alongside call routing, monitoring, and customer communication tools. The right setup depends on the type of calls handled, the privacy requirements involved, and how the technology connects with existing systems.
Choosing a Number Masking Solution
Before adopting a number masking system, businesses should consider how calls will be initiated, how virtual numbers will be assigned, and what happens when an interaction ends. They should also review integration requirements, call recording policies, access permissions, and applicable privacy obligations.
A best number masking solution should match the organization's communication needs rather than rely on a single feature. Businesses should assess whether the system supports the required calling workflows, protects contact details appropriately, and provides the monitoring or integration capabilities they need.
Get to Know SAN Softwares
SAN Softwares provides software solutions for business communication and customer operations. Its offerings include SanCCS, a contact center platform with features designed to support calling, call management, and customer interactions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment