V-Trans Accelerates Gujarat Expansion With 96.4% PIN Code Coverage
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, October 23, 2026: V-Trans Group, an integrated logistics solutions provider with nearly seven decades of experience, is strengthening its presence in Gujarat through strategic investments in network expansion, infrastructure and technology. With 96.4% PIN code coverage across the state, the Group plans to expand its branch network, add warehousing and transshipment capacity, and enhance technology-led operational capabilities to support the evolving logistics needs of Gujarat's industrial and commercial sectors.
Known as the Part Truck Load (PTL) Champion, V-Trans Group operates a pan-India network spanning more than 16,000 PIN codes, 1,500 branches and over 60 hubs, serving major business and industrial centres across the country.
As part of its national expansion strategy, the Group aims to strengthen service coverage to 87–88% of India's PIN codes, including bringing approximately 2,000–3,000 PIN codes currently classified under ODA into regular service coverage. The Group also plans to add 80–90 company-owned outlets, around 200 business partner locations and 12 new mega hubs, taking its total hub network to 72 across the country.
Strengthening Gujarat's Network and Industrial Connectivity
In Gujarat, V-Trans currently serves 981 of the state's 1,018 PIN codes, representing 96.4% coverage. Building on this extensive reach, the Group plans to add five to six branches at strategic locations, with proposed sites including Pirana, Zak GIDC, Viramgam and Ranpur near Surendranagar. These additions will strengthen access to industrial clusters, improve regional distribution and enhance first- and last-mile connectivity.
The expansion will follow the Group's asset-light operating model, enabling it to extend its reach and service capabilities while maintaining operational flexibility. Across its three business verticals-V-Trans, V-Xpress and V-Logis-the planned investments are expected to create more than 700 direct and indirect employment opportunities.
Expanding Transshipment and Warehousing Capacity
As part of its infrastructure expansion, the Group plans to establish a 1 lakh sq. ft. transshipment hub at Kheda to support V-Trans and V-Xpress operations. The facility will strengthen cargo consolidation, sorting and distribution capabilities, enabling more efficient movement of goods across Gujarat's industrial and commercial centres.
V-Logis, the Group's warehousing and third-party logistics (3PL) business, plans to add 7 lakh sq. ft. of contract logistics and warehousing capacity near Vapi. This expansion will strengthen the Group's ability to support businesses across the surrounding industrial belt, including Surat and neighbouring markets, with integrated warehousing and supply chain solutions.
The Group's Within Gujarat Next-Day Delivery (WGND) service already connects key markets across the state, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vapi, Surat, Ankleshwar and Vadodara. The service supports businesses requiring reliable, time-sensitive movement of goods between Gujarat's major commercial and industrial centres.
The planned network and infrastructure additions are also expected to help the Group address emerging logistics demand around Dholera and the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), supported by cargo consolidation, regional distribution and first- and last-mile road transportation services.
Technology-Led Operations and Enhanced Visibility
Technology remains a key pillar of V-Trans Group's expansion strategy. The Group has integrated AI-powered route optimization with live vehicle tracking, supported by its ERP platform, Vijayant, to strengthen route planning, operational efficiency and shipment visibility.
Supported by GPS technology, API integrations and the Group's Operational Control Centre (OCC), these capabilities enable real-time shipment monitoring, proactive alerts and improved coordination across the network. By combining physical network expansion with digital capabilities, V-Trans aims to enhance service reliability, improve operational control and deliver greater visibility to customers throughout the shipment lifecycle.
Mahendra Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, V-Trans (India) Ltd., said:“Gujarat has always been an important market for V-Trans, given its strong industrial base, entrepreneurial ecosystem and growing logistics requirements. With 96.4% PIN code coverage, we have established a strong foundation in the state, and our next phase of expansion is focused on deepening our reach, strengthening infrastructure and delivering greater value to customers.
“Our planned transshipment hub at Kheda, additional branches and the expansion of V-Logis' warehousing capacity near Vapi will strengthen our ability to serve businesses across Gujarat's key industrial and commercial centres. These initiatives are also expected to create more than 700 direct and indirect employment opportunities.
“Alongside physical expansion, we are leveraging AI-powered route optimization, live vehicle tracking, our ERP platform Vijayant and our Operational Control Centre to improve planning, visibility and coordination. Our Within Gujarat Next-Day Delivery service further supports businesses by enabling timely movement of goods across key markets. Guided by our asset-light model, we will continue to expand responsibly while building a stronger, more responsive logistics network for our customers.”
Founded in 1958 with two offices and one truck, V-Trans Group has evolved into a pan-India logistics solutions provider. Through its three business verticals-V-Trans, V-Xpress and V-Logis-the Group offers surface transportation, multimodal express cargo movement, contract logistics, warehousing, over-dimensional cargo (ODC) handling and customized supply chain solutions.
About V-Trans (India) Ltd.
V-Trans (India) Ltd. is an integrated, single-window logistics solutions provider with a legacy spanning nearly seven decades. Since its inception in 1958, the Group has evolved from a traditional transportation business into a pan-India logistics partner, serving diverse industries through an extensive network and a customer-centric approach.
Through its three business verticals – V-Trans, V-Xpress and V-Logis –the Group offers a comprehensive range of logistics solutions, including surface transportation, multimodal express cargo movement, warehousing and third-party logistics (3PL). Its capabilities span everything from small consignments and over-dimensional cargo to full-scale project logistics and complex supply chain requirements.
Built on a strong foundation of ethics, trust and reliability, V-Trans Group works closely with customers to address their business challenges, improve supply chain efficiency and create a competitive logistics advantage. The Group views its role as extending beyond transportation, positioning itself as a long-term business partner committed to enabling the efficient movement of goods and supporting the growth of the businesses and communities it serves.
Known as the Part Truck Load (PTL) Champion, V-Trans Group operates a pan-India network spanning more than 16,000 PIN codes, 1,500 branches and over 60 hubs, serving major business and industrial centres across the country.
As part of its national expansion strategy, the Group aims to strengthen service coverage to 87–88% of India's PIN codes, including bringing approximately 2,000–3,000 PIN codes currently classified under ODA into regular service coverage. The Group also plans to add 80–90 company-owned outlets, around 200 business partner locations and 12 new mega hubs, taking its total hub network to 72 across the country.
Strengthening Gujarat's Network and Industrial Connectivity
In Gujarat, V-Trans currently serves 981 of the state's 1,018 PIN codes, representing 96.4% coverage. Building on this extensive reach, the Group plans to add five to six branches at strategic locations, with proposed sites including Pirana, Zak GIDC, Viramgam and Ranpur near Surendranagar. These additions will strengthen access to industrial clusters, improve regional distribution and enhance first- and last-mile connectivity.
The expansion will follow the Group's asset-light operating model, enabling it to extend its reach and service capabilities while maintaining operational flexibility. Across its three business verticals-V-Trans, V-Xpress and V-Logis-the planned investments are expected to create more than 700 direct and indirect employment opportunities.
Expanding Transshipment and Warehousing Capacity
As part of its infrastructure expansion, the Group plans to establish a 1 lakh sq. ft. transshipment hub at Kheda to support V-Trans and V-Xpress operations. The facility will strengthen cargo consolidation, sorting and distribution capabilities, enabling more efficient movement of goods across Gujarat's industrial and commercial centres.
V-Logis, the Group's warehousing and third-party logistics (3PL) business, plans to add 7 lakh sq. ft. of contract logistics and warehousing capacity near Vapi. This expansion will strengthen the Group's ability to support businesses across the surrounding industrial belt, including Surat and neighbouring markets, with integrated warehousing and supply chain solutions.
The Group's Within Gujarat Next-Day Delivery (WGND) service already connects key markets across the state, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vapi, Surat, Ankleshwar and Vadodara. The service supports businesses requiring reliable, time-sensitive movement of goods between Gujarat's major commercial and industrial centres.
The planned network and infrastructure additions are also expected to help the Group address emerging logistics demand around Dholera and the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), supported by cargo consolidation, regional distribution and first- and last-mile road transportation services.
Technology-Led Operations and Enhanced Visibility
Technology remains a key pillar of V-Trans Group's expansion strategy. The Group has integrated AI-powered route optimization with live vehicle tracking, supported by its ERP platform, Vijayant, to strengthen route planning, operational efficiency and shipment visibility.
Supported by GPS technology, API integrations and the Group's Operational Control Centre (OCC), these capabilities enable real-time shipment monitoring, proactive alerts and improved coordination across the network. By combining physical network expansion with digital capabilities, V-Trans aims to enhance service reliability, improve operational control and deliver greater visibility to customers throughout the shipment lifecycle.
Mahendra Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, V-Trans (India) Ltd., said:“Gujarat has always been an important market for V-Trans, given its strong industrial base, entrepreneurial ecosystem and growing logistics requirements. With 96.4% PIN code coverage, we have established a strong foundation in the state, and our next phase of expansion is focused on deepening our reach, strengthening infrastructure and delivering greater value to customers.
“Our planned transshipment hub at Kheda, additional branches and the expansion of V-Logis' warehousing capacity near Vapi will strengthen our ability to serve businesses across Gujarat's key industrial and commercial centres. These initiatives are also expected to create more than 700 direct and indirect employment opportunities.
“Alongside physical expansion, we are leveraging AI-powered route optimization, live vehicle tracking, our ERP platform Vijayant and our Operational Control Centre to improve planning, visibility and coordination. Our Within Gujarat Next-Day Delivery service further supports businesses by enabling timely movement of goods across key markets. Guided by our asset-light model, we will continue to expand responsibly while building a stronger, more responsive logistics network for our customers.”
Founded in 1958 with two offices and one truck, V-Trans Group has evolved into a pan-India logistics solutions provider. Through its three business verticals-V-Trans, V-Xpress and V-Logis-the Group offers surface transportation, multimodal express cargo movement, contract logistics, warehousing, over-dimensional cargo (ODC) handling and customized supply chain solutions.
About V-Trans (India) Ltd.
V-Trans (India) Ltd. is an integrated, single-window logistics solutions provider with a legacy spanning nearly seven decades. Since its inception in 1958, the Group has evolved from a traditional transportation business into a pan-India logistics partner, serving diverse industries through an extensive network and a customer-centric approach.
Through its three business verticals – V-Trans, V-Xpress and V-Logis –the Group offers a comprehensive range of logistics solutions, including surface transportation, multimodal express cargo movement, warehousing and third-party logistics (3PL). Its capabilities span everything from small consignments and over-dimensional cargo to full-scale project logistics and complex supply chain requirements.
Built on a strong foundation of ethics, trust and reliability, V-Trans Group works closely with customers to address their business challenges, improve supply chain efficiency and create a competitive logistics advantage. The Group views its role as extending beyond transportation, positioning itself as a long-term business partner committed to enabling the efficient movement of goods and supporting the growth of the businesses and communities it serves.
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