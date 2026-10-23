LEFAST To Showcase High-Speed Doors At Cemat ASIA 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) The industrial door manufacturer will present five solutions for logistics and material handling at Hall W3, Booth D1-3.

China - October 23,2026 - LEFAST will exhibit at CeMAT ASIA 2026 from November 3 to 6 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Shanghai, China. The company will present five high-speed door solutions designed for warehouses, logistics facilities and automated material handling systems.

Visitors can meet LEFAST at Hall W3, Booth D1-3 to explore its product range and discuss door applications for their projects. For project teams evaluating high speed doors manufacturers, the exhibition offers an opportunity to discuss site requirements and available configurations with the company.

Door Options for Different Operating Environments

LEFAST's broader product portfolio includes rigid spiral doors, flexible high-speed doors and cold-storage systems. These product families address different access requirements across industrial facilities, from frequently used vehicle entrances to refrigerated transfer areas.

For buyers researching high speed coiling doors, LEFAST's spiral-door range uses a different lifting arrangement: insulated rigid panels travel along a non-contact track. The design supports frequent industrial access, with configurations selected according to opening size, traffic levels and operating conditions.

The company's cold-storage portfolio includes cold storage sliding doors, with RCS3000 and RCS5000 configurations for different refrigerated openings and transfer requirements. The range also includes flexible cold-storage door systems. Selection considers temperature conditions, sealing needs, traffic frequency and the installation space available at each entrance.

Project Discussions at CeMAT ASIA

LEFAST supports industrial door projects through requirement analysis, solution design, customized manufacturing, quality inspection and delivery coordination. Its selection process considers site conditions, opening dimensions, usage frequency, safety needs and environmental requirements.

Visitors planning new facilities or reviewing existing entrances can bring their project requirements to the exhibition for discussion. Useful information includes the opening width and height, the type of traffic passing through the door, the operating environment and any requirements for coordination with other equipment.

The company also works with distributors and OEM/ODM partners on configurable door solutions and project cooperation. Businesses interested in product selection or partnership opportunities can contact LEFAST before the exhibition or visit its booth during the event.

LEFAST will be at Hall W3, Booth D1-3, from November 3–6, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

About LEFAST

Qingdao LEFAST Intelligent Equipment Tech. Co., Ltd. is a high-speed industrial door manufacturer based in Qingdao, China, with manufacturing roots dating to 2004. Its products serve logistics, manufacturing, cold-storage and other applications. The company combines research and development, manufacturing, quality control and project support, with customization options based on application requirements.