MENAFN - GetNews)“Peggy's Home Care Proud to Offer Home Care in Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA” highlights compassionate, personalized senior care. The image shows a caregiver warmly holding a senior's hands, reflecting trust, companionship, and the comfort of aging at home's Home Care proudly offers home care in Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA, helping seniors remain comfortable and independent at home. Family-owned since 2009, the agency provides personalized assistance with daily activities, meal preparation, light housekeeping, and companionship. With trained, carefully matched caregivers and flexible care options, Peggy's Home Care gives Monterey Peninsula families dependable support and peace of mind. Free initial consultations are available.

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA - October 23, 2026 - Peggy's Home Care, a family-owned agency serving the Monterey Peninsula, is pleased to announce that it offers home care in Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA, giving local families a trusted option to support their aging loved ones at home.

For older adults in Carmel-by-the-Sea, staying in a familiar home often means staying connected to the routines, neighbors, and surroundings that make daily life feel like their own. Peggy's Home Care supports that by providing caregivers who help with everyday tasks such as personal care, meal preparation, light housekeeping, and companionship. Families gain reliable help during the day or around the clock, and the peace of mind that comes with knowing someone attentive is there.

“When my mother started this agency back in 2009, her goal was simple: treat every client the way she'd want her own family treated,” said Sadie Kvenild, Co-Founder of Peggy's Home Care.“Bringing that same standard of care to our Carmel-by-the-Sea neighbors is something we're genuinely proud of.”

One thing that sets the agency apart is its caregivers. Peggy's Home Care provides highly trained caregivers and matches them to each client's needs and personality, so the relationship feels like a good fit from the start. That matters in a town like Carmel-by-the-Sea, where many residents value privacy, continuity, and a personal touch.

Peggy's Home Care was founded in spring 2009 by Peggy Heneks, who earned her nursing assistant certification before opening the agency. Families interested in learning more can request a free initial consultation to discuss their situation and determine what level of support makes sense. The agency continues to serve Carmel-by-the-Sea and nearby Monterey Peninsula communities.

For more information about Peggy's Home Care or home care in Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA, visit .

About Peggy's Home Care:

Peggy's Home Care is a family-owned, private-pay non-medical home care agency serving the Monterey Peninsula in California. Founded in 2009 by Peggy Heneks, the agency provides trained, carefully matched caregivers and offers a free initial consultation to families exploring in-home support for their loved ones.