Collaborative Home Care Expands Home Care In Greenwich, CT, With A Family-First Approach

MENAFN - GetNews)"Our goal is to help seniors feel safe, valued, and independent at home while keeping families informed and involved every step of the way." - Bryan Knust, Founder & Owner, Collaborative Home CareCollaborative Home Care is expanding its focus on home care in Greenwich, CT, providing personalized, non-medical support for seniors and their families. Led by founder Bryan Knust, the agency offers personal care, meal preparation, medication reminders, companionship, and engaging activities. With consistent caregivers, proactive family communication, and no-obligation in-home consultations, Collaborative Home Care helps older adults remain safe, independent, and comfortable at home.

Greenwich, CT - October 23, 2026 - Collaborative Home Care, a private-pay non-medical provider based in Darien and serving Fairfield County, today announced an expanded focus on home care in Greenwich, CT, offering local families a trusted option to keep a loved one safe and comfortable at home. The agency pairs hands-on personal care with steady, early communication, built around the daily realities of caring for an aging parent or spouse.

"Families here want to know someone is paying attention, not just checking a box," says Bryan Knust, Founder and Owner of Collaborative Home Care. "We check in early and often, we do what we say we'll do, and when we get something wrong, we own it and fix it. That's what keeps a family's trust."

Collaborative Home Care eases the stress for Greenwich families searching for care by providing a single, consistent team for personal care and daily support, while actively incorporating meaningful activities into each client's daily care plan.

Features and benefits of Collaborative Home Care's service include:



Personal care handled by one consistent team: Bathing, dressing, grooming, oral hygiene, feeding, walking and transfer help, toileting and incontinence care.

Everyday support that keeps a household running: Meal planning and preparation, medication reminders, light housekeeping, and laundry. Engagement built into care: Outings to the movies, the beach, or a long-set-aside hobby that help a parent stay alert, mobile, and like themselves.



Every engagement begins with a no-obligation in-home consultation that includes a home safety evaluation, so the plan reflects the actual house, the actual routine, and the person being cared for.

For more information on Collaborative Home Care and their home care in Greenwich, CT, visit .

About Collaborative Home Care:

Collaborative Home Care is a private-pay, non-medical home care agency based in Darien, CT, serving families throughout Fairfield County, including Greenwich, Stamford, Norwalk, Noroton Heights, and Tokeneke. Founded and owned by Bryan Knust, the agency was built on a simple promise: help people live independently, safely, and with dignity in the home they love. That shows up in how the team works every day, staying in close touch with families, looking for ways to bring more joy into a client's routine, and following through on what they say they'll do.