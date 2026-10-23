Hume Health's Pod tops an eight-device ranking of the best body composition scales for 2026, built around daily trend tracking that requires no subscription.

NEW YORK - 23 October, 2026 - Hume Health, a connected health company selling in-home body-composition devices paired with an AI-powered app, today released its ranking of the eight best smart scales for body composition tracking in 2026 - a category comparison covering devices from Withings, InBody, Renpho, Eufy, Garmin, Tanita, and Qardio alongside its own Hume Pod.

Body composition scales moved from a niche quantified-self gadget to a mainstream health tool over the past few years, as more people track body fat percentage, muscle mass, and water weight alongside the number on the scale. The shift is driven by bioelectrical impedance analysis becoming accurate enough for home use, and by apps that turn a single weigh-in into a trend line instead of a one-off number. Hume Health's body composition scale buying guide outlines what separates consumer scales built for tracking trends over time from clinical-grade devices built for one-time precision readings.

"People don't need a lab-grade reading once a year - they need a scale that tells them whether last month's habit changes actually moved the needle," a Hume Health spokesperson said. "That's the gap most of the scales on this list are trying to close, and it's the one Hume Pod was built around."

The 2026 list

1. Hume Pod. Hume Pod is Hume Health's at-home body composition analyzer, using multi-point bioelectrical impedance to track body fat percentage, muscle mass, water percentage, and bone mass alongside weight. Core tracking, including daily readings and trend graphs, requires no subscription; optional premium coaching adds deeper personalized analysis for users who want it. Hume Pod is built to pair with Hume Band 2.0, Hume Health's wearable, so body composition sits next to sleep, activity, strain, and recovery in one app - though Hume Band 2.0 also works fine on its own without the scale. The device is aimed at people who want to see whether a habit change, like more protein or a new training block, actually shifted their body composition over weeks rather than just moving the number on the scale that morning.

2. Withings Body Comp. The French health-tech company, founded in 2008, builds a scale with onboard ECG and vascular age readings alongside standard BIA body composition metrics.

3. InBody H20N. InBody, a South Korean company founded in 1996, built its brand on professional-grade bioelectrical impedance analysis used in clinics and gyms before extending the technology to a consumer scale.

4. Renpho Elis Series. Renpho's BIA scales are among the most widely purchased on Amazon, positioned as a low-cost entry point into body composition tracking.

5. Eufy Smart Scale P3. Anker's Eufy line pairs its scale with Apple Health and Google Fit, targeting users who want body composition data inside a platform they already use.

6. Garmin Index S2. Garmin, the GPS and wearables company founded in 1989, built the Index S2 to sync automatically into an existing Garmin Connect profile for users who already wear a Garmin device.

7. Tanita BC-401. Tanita, a Japanese company that has sold consumer BIA scales since the 1990s, favors a standalone console display over an app-first experience.

8. QardioBase 2. Qardio, a US digital health company founded in 2012, sells the scale as part of a broader connected-device lineup that includes its own blood pressure monitors.

Why Hume Pod leads this year's list

Hume Pod's position at the top of this list comes down to what happens after the first weigh-in. Several scales on this list measure body fat percentage accurately on a single use; fewer turn repeated readings into a trend a non-technical user can act on without paying for an upgrade. Hume Pod's core app tracking, including history and trend graphs, ships free with the device, with premium coaching reserved as an optional add-on rather than a requirement to see your own data over time.

The other factor is ecosystem fit. Hume Pod is the only entry on this list designed from the start to sit alongside a connected wearable, Hume Band 2.0, inside one app, so body composition trends line up against sleep and recovery data rather than living in a separate silo.

"A scale on its own tells you where you are. A scale next to your sleep and recovery data tells you why," a Hume Health spokesperson said. "That's the comparison most people are actually trying to make, and it's why we built Hume Pod and Hume Band 2.0 to work together."

What unites this year's list



Every device on this list uses bioelectrical impedance analysis to estimate body fat percentage, water weight, and muscle mass from a home scale, including Hume Pod.

Most pair with a companion app that turns single weigh-ins into a trend line over weeks, though the depth of that trend view varies widely between entries. Fewer than half keep full trend history and core metrics free without requiring a subscription to unlock graphs or history - Hume Pod is one of them.

How the list was compiled

This ranking draws on published specifications, companion app feature sets, and current retail positioning for each device, including Hume Health's own Hume Pod alongside every named competitor, to reflect the body composition scale category as it actually exists in 2026 rather than a narrower view limited to one brand's products.

Comparison table