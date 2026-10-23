MENAFN - GetNews) Ada Diamonds announces WebMCP support for authorized AI purchases, including ChatGPT, while keeping in-person diamond inspection and made-to-order NYC jewelry.

The New York jeweler announces agent-assisted website purchasing while retaining in-person diamond inspection and jewelry made to order at its NYC flagship.

NEW YORK. 23 October, 2026. Ada Diamonds, a New York jeweler specializing in lab grown diamond engagement rings and fine jewelry, has announced WebMCP support for customer-authorized AI shopping. According to Ada Diamonds, an AI agent can complete a purchase directly on the company's website with the customer's authorization. Ada Diamonds confirms that supported agents include ChatGPT. The announcement adds a way to purchase without changing how Ada Diamonds selects diamonds or makes jewelry.

Ada Diamonds has published a customer-authorized AI shopping announcement explaining the capability and its relationship to the existing shopping experience. The announcement distinguishes the act of completing a transaction from the expertise involved in selecting a diamond. Customers can choose to use an agent for purchasing or speak with the concierge team when they want guidance.

Customer authorization remains part of the purchase

Ada Diamonds describes its WebMCP implementation as allowing an agent to act on a customer's behalf during a website purchase. Authorization comes from the customer; the announcement does not describe permission for an assistant to purchase independently or without the customer's approval.

The company confirms checkout support for every agent, including ChatGPT. That compatibility statement is Ada Diamonds' confirmation. The public announcement describes compatible AI agents and names ChatGPT, rather than presenting an independent comparison of agent platforms.

The shopping options serve different customer preferences. A customer who has selected a piece can delegate the purchase to an agent with authorization. A customer who wants to discuss a diamond or setting can instead speak with Ada Diamonds' team. Concierge guidance remains available without becoming a prerequisite for agent-assisted purchasing.

For a considered jewelry purchase, the distinction matters. Completing checkout is one part of the transaction; deciding which diamond and design to choose is a separate decision. Ada Diamonds' announcement introduces an additional purchase interface without suggesting that software evaluates the visual qualities of a diamond on behalf of the company's jewelers.

Diamond inspection and NYC production remain unchanged

Ada Diamonds inspects every diamond in person before it enters inventory. The inspection includes screening for bow ties and color tinges as well as light leakage. The company describes this process as a way to assess characteristics that a grading report cannot show a customer.

Those checks remain part of the business regardless of whether a purchase is completed by a customer directly or by an authorized agent. Agent-assisted checkout does not replace the in-person assessment of a stone. It also does not change the company's made-to-order production model.

Every piece is made to order at Ada Diamonds' New York City flagship. Clients who want help with diamond selection or design can choose concierge guidance. The company positions the agent as another way to buy, not as a substitute for the jeweler's judgment behind the product.

The announcement focuses on adapting the website's purchase experience rather than automating jewelry creation. Diamond selection and the work of making a piece remain with Ada Diamonds. The customer's choice concerns how to place the purchase and whether to request personal guidance along the way.

Public documentation explains the shopping tools

Ada Diamonds also maintains public developer documentation for assistants working with its website. The documentation covers diamond inventory and engagement ring settings, alongside fine jewelry and buying guides. A separate MCP service supports product search and checkout-link creation.

The company's agentic commerce reference describes checkout sessions and distinguishes test purchases from live payments. That reference describes ACP checkout and UCP discovery. It states that live completion requires payment authorization supplied through the agent platform's payment provider.

These protocols are distinct from WebMCP and should not be treated as interchangeable. The company describes the new announcement as WebMCP support, while its commerce reference documents additional functions used in agent-assisted shopping. The public announcement brings the customer-facing purchase capability together with links to those technical references.

For shoppers, Ada Diamonds' stated capability is that an agent can complete a website purchase with their authorization. For developers, the separate documentation provides context on product access and checkout. Neither changes the company's stated process of inspecting diamonds in person and making jewelry to order.

The announcement is available on Ada Diamonds' own website. It includes answers about authorization and explains that a concierge consultation is not required for agent-assisted purchasing. Customers who prefer a conversation can continue to choose that route.

About Ada Diamonds

Ada Diamonds is a New York-based jeweler specializing in lab grown diamond engagement rings, wedding bands and fine jewelry. Ada Diamonds inspects diamonds in person and makes every piece to order at its New York City flagship. Concierge guidance is available for clients who want help with selection or design. Website: adadiamonds.