Lakeway Roof Repair, Replacement And Installation Start With Free Written Inspections At The Lakeway Roofing Company

MENAFN - GetNews) The GAF Certified Lakeway roofing contractor gives homeowners a dated photo report before any roof repair, replacement or installation is quoted.

LAKEWAY, Texas, October 23, 2026 - The Lakeway Roofing Company, a roofing contractor based at 1750 Lakeway Dr, begins every Lakeway roof repair, Lakeway roof replacement and Lakeway roof installation with a free written roof inspection. Homeowners receive a report with dated photographs showing what was found, what needs attention now and what can wait, before any price is discussed.

Lakeway roof inspections start where roofs most often fail: flashings, valleys and penetrations. The inspection then covers the roof surface, ridge and edges, the attic and its ventilation, and the gutters and soft metals. The report is free, carries no obligation and belongs to the homeowner whether or not they hire the company.

Lakeway roof repair covers leaks, storm and hail damage, missing shingles, failed flashing and broken or slipped clay and concrete tile. Leaks are traced from uphill of the ceiling stain rather than patched underneath it, and active leaks receive a temporary dry-in before the permanent repair is scoped.

For Lakeway roof replacement , the company quotes full tear-offs line by line, with decking priced per sheet and ventilation listed separately, so the total does not change after the old roof comes off. Lakeway roof installation covers new builds and additions in asphalt shingle, including Class 4 impact-rated shingles, as well as standing seam metal, exposed-fastener metal, tile and low-slope commercial systems.

“Hail can bruise a roof without opening a hole, and the leak shows up a season later,” said a spokesperson for The Lakeway Roofing Company.“A written report with dated photos tells a homeowner exactly where their roof stands, whether they hire us or not.”

Texas does not license roofing contractors, so the company encourages homeowners to check insurance directly with the insurer, confirm manufacturer certification for the system being quoted, and refuse any offer to cover an insurance deductible.

The Lakeway Roofing Company serves Lakeway, Bee Cave, Spicewood, The Hills, Rough Hollow, Serene Hills, Briarcliff, Dripping Springs and the Lake Travis area. Homeowners can schedule an inspection at (737) 203-3015, 24 hours a day.

About The Lakeway Roofing Company

The Lakeway Roofing Company is a roofing contractor at 1750 Lakeway Dr in Lakeway, Texas, providing roof repair, replacement, metal, tile and storm damage roofing for homes and businesses across Lakeway and the Lake Travis area since 2018. The company is GAF Certified, an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor and BBB Accredited, and is rated 4.9 stars on Google.