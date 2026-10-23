Los Angeles Rehab And Detox: Titan Recovery Center Now Treats All Drug Types In North Hollywood

MENAFN - GetNews) The Joint Commission-accredited Los Angeles treatment center provides detox and residential rehab for fentanyl, meth, Xanax, cocaine and alcohol.

LOS ANGELES, CA, October 23, 2026 - Titan Recovery Center, a Los Angeles rehab and detox center in North Hollywood, now offers rehab and detox services for all drug types. People seeking addiction treatment for fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone and other opioids, Xanax and other benzodiazepines, methamphetamine, cocaine, Adderall or alcohol can now find drug detox and residential rehab at one licensed facility serving the San Fernando Valley and greater Los Angeles.

Overdose deaths in Los Angeles County have fallen for three straight years, but the county

Department of Public Health still recorded 2,298 in 2025. Methamphetamine was involved in 61% of those deaths and fentanyl in 49%, figures that add to more than 100% because many deaths involved more than one drug.

Detox and residential rehab take place in the same North Hollywood building, so people moving from detox into rehab do not transfer to another provider. The center is licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services (license #191402AP) and accredited by The Joint Commission, and both credentials can be checked in public records.

Every admission begins with an assessment to confirm the right level of care. Titan Recovery Center provides detox and residential treatment only. It does not offer outpatient, intensive outpatient or partial hospitalization programs.

“People rarely use just one substance, and families shouldn't have to call five places to find out who can help,” said a spokesperson for Titan Recovery Center.“Treating all drug types under one roof means one call, one assessment and one plan of care.”

Titan Recovery Center works with private PPO insurance and private pay. It does not accept Medi-Cal. Coverage varies by plan, so insurance questions should be confirmed directly with the center before admission.

Admissions staff answer calls 24 hours a day at (747) 292-7904. More information about Titan Recovery Center's drug rehab and detox programs is available online.

About Titan Recovery Center

Titan Recovery Center is an established Los Angeles luxury rehab and detox center at 5820 Craner Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91601. It provides drug detox, residential rehab and addiction treatment for all drug types to people across Los Angeles and nearby communities.

The center is DHCS licensed and Joint Commission accredited.