MENAFN - GetNews) Every injection is ultrasound-guided. Platelet concentration is verified before treatment. And if PRP isn't the right answer, the practice will say so.

Huntingdon Valley, PA - October 23, 2026 - Iron Mountain Orthopaedic Institute, the Huntingdon Valley orthopaedic practice founded by double board-certified surgeon Mark Ayzenberg, MD, FAAOS, has formalized a standardized platelet-rich plasma (PRP) program for patients managing rotator cuff tendinopathy, knee osteoarthritis, and chronic tendon injuries without surgery. The protocol establishes defined platelet concentration targets, consistent preparation procedures, and mandatory real-time ultrasound guidance on every injection. Outcomes vary, and individual results depend on tissue type and injury severity. The protocol addresses the procedural inconsistency that makes results unpredictable when preparation and delivery aren't controlled.

Why Preparation and Delivery Both Matter PRP works by concentrating the growth factors present in a patient's own blood and delivering them directly to damaged tissue, where they signal cellular repair. Platelet concentration is measured in platelets per microliter. Whole blood contains platelets at a baseline level. The preparation process determines how much higher above that baseline the final injectable product reaches. A low-concentration preparation doesn't deliver a meaningful therapeutic signal. It's a diluted version of the treatment, and diluted treatments produce diluted results.

Reaching the right concentration isn't enough on its own. The product has to land in the right tissue. Structures like the rotator cuff, the knee joint space, and the hip bursa can't be reliably located by surface landmarks alone. A placement that's even slightly off-target means the growth factors are absorbed by surrounding tissue rather than at the injury site. Real-time ultrasound guidance removes that variable by allowing the provider to see needle placement in real time rather than estimate it.

Every Iron Mountain PRP injection is ultrasound-guided. No exceptions. A published review in the Journal of Orthopaedic Research has examined variability in platelet concentration across PRP preparation systems, documenting clinically meaningful differences between protocols. Iron Mountain's standardization directly addresses that documented variability.

Who This Is For The program is designed for patients with a confirmed diagnosis and a condition in which regenerative treatment can realistically support tissue repair. Ideal candidates include: Patients with partial rotator cuff tears not yet requiring surgical repair Individuals with early-to-moderate knee osteoarthritis Athletes and active adults recovering from chronic tendon injuries that haven't resolved with physical therapy Patients with hip labral conditions seeking a non-surgical path forward Pre-surgical patients are exploring whether conservative treatment can delay or prevent an operation

Who This Is Not For PRP isn't appropriate for every presentation, and Iron Mountain won't recommend it when it isn't. Patients with active infection at the injection site, severely compromised immune function, or advanced joint destruction that has progressed structurally beyond what regenerative treatment can address are not candidates for this program. In those situations, recommending PRP wouldn't help. It would delay care that actually would.

Results from PRP typically appear gradually. Patients should expect improvement over weeks, not days, and should understand that the degree of response depends on tissue quality, injury severity, and overall health.

Honest candidate selection is part of the protocol itself.

A Practice That Can Offer More Than One Answer One structural problem with clinics that offer only regenerative treatments is that their recommendations reflect their menus. Iron Mountain doesn't have that constraint. Dr. Ayzenberg is fellowship-trained in Sports Medicine, Arthroscopy, and Reconstructive Surgery. The practice offers PRP, BMAC stem cell therapy, A2M, MLS Laser Therapy, ESWT, EMSCULPT NEO for rebuilding muscle around compromised joints, and surgical care when conservative management is inadequate.

That range matters. A patient who needs surgery shouldn't be offered PRP. A patient who can avoid surgery shouldn't default to the operating room because the practice doesn't have alternatives. The treatment a patient receives reflects their actual diagnosis.

From Dr. Ayzenberg "We standardized the PRP program because inconsistency in preparation and delivery was the real problem, not the treatment itself," said Mark Ayzenberg, MD, FAAOS, Founder, Iron Mountain Orthopaedic Institute. "When concentration is verified and placement is guided, patients get the procedure that PRP is supposed to be."

About Iron Mountain Orthopaedic Institute

Iron Mountain Orthopaedic Institute is an orthopaedic practice in Huntingdon Valley, PA, founded by Mark Ayzenberg, MD, FAAOS, a double board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon specializing in shoulder, knee, hip, and ankle arthroscopy. The practice offers regenerative medicine treatments, including PRP, BMAC stem cell therapy, A2M, MLS Laser Therapy, ESWT, and EMSCULPT NEO, alongside minimally invasive surgical care when indicated. Iron Mountain holds a 5.0 Google rating and is committed to a conservative, patient-first approach that prioritizes non-surgical options when clinical evidence supports them.