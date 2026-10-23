MENAFN - GetNews) Customer reviews have driven recognition for Rolando's H.V.A.C., which has earned the Top-Rated Homes Service award for Tampa, FL for 2026. The company holds a 4.9 star rating from 1825 reviews.

Tampa, United States - October 23, 2026 - Customer feedback has positioned Rolando's H.V.A.C. among the top-rated service providers in Tampa, FL, according to a 2026 award issued by Meritly. The heating and cooling company, owned by Rolando Mojarrieta, has accumulated a public review record of 4.9 stars from 1825 individual customer reviews. That body of feedback formed the basis for the Top-Rated Homes Service award, which Meritly issues to recognize businesses that demonstrate consistent customer satisfaction through verified review platforms.

Meritly, which operates at meritly, evaluates service businesses based on the strength and volume of their customer review records. The Top-Rated Homes Service award for Tampa, FL for 2026 recognizes companies that have maintained high ratings across a substantial number of customer interactions. Rolando's H.V.A.C. qualified for the recognition with its 4.9 star rating derived from 1825 reviews. The rating reflects feedback submitted by customers following service appointments, with reviews posted on public platforms where they remain accessible to prospective customers.

How do customers in Tampa evaluate their AC repair experiences?

The 1825 reviews that contribute to the 4.9 star rating provide a window into how Tampa area customers assess their service experiences. Review volume at this level indicates the business has completed thousands of service calls, with a significant portion of customers choosing to document their experiences publicly. The rating itself reflects customer assessments across multiple dimensions including response time, technical competence, communication and value. For potential customers researching Tampa AC repair options, the accumulated feedback offers perspective from residents who have already engaged the service.

Climate control services in Tampa

Rolando's H.V.A.C. delivers heating, ventilation and air conditioning services throughout the Tampa area. The company handles service calls for both residential and commercial properties, addressing installation needs, ongoing maintenance requirements and emergency repairs. Technicians work on cooling systems, heating equipment and ventilation components, with capabilities across different system types and manufacturer brands. The business maintains service availability for both scheduled appointments and urgent repair situations. Customers can learn more about service options and request appointments through .

About Rolando's H.V.A.C.

Rolando's H.V.A.C. operates as a full-service heating and cooling provider in Tampa, FL. Rolando Mojarrieta owns the business, which serves both residential and commercial customers across the Tampa area. The company focuses on HVAC installation, repair and maintenance services. Additional information is available at .