24-Hour Care At Home Comes To Knoxville, TN, Through A Better Solution In Home Care

MENAFN - GetNews)"Every senior deserves to feel safe and supported at home, no matter the hour. Our 24-hour care gives families peace of mind, knowing a familiar, compassionate caregiver is always nearby." - Emily Chapman, Co-Owner of A Better Solution In Home CareA Better Solution In Home Care introduces 24-hour care at home in Knoxville, TN, providing seniors with continuous caregiver support day and night. Led by Marcus and Emily Chapman, the agency helps older adults remain safe, comfortable, and independent in familiar surroundings. From overnight assistance and companionship to personal and dementia care, its dedicated caregivers offer consistent support, giving families peace of mind knowing their loved ones are never alone.

Knoxville, TN - October 23, 2026 - A Better Solution In Home Care has announced 24-hour in-home care in Knoxville, TN, giving families across Knox County a way to arrange caregiver support that continues day and night. The service is available now to seniors throughout the greater Knoxville area.

The Knoxville and Chattanooga franchise, owned by Marcus and Emily Chapman, added the option after hearing from families who wanted their aging parents to remain at home rather than move into a facility. Live-in care for elderly Knoxville, TN, residents is built for those who need help at unpredictable hours, whether that is early morning, the middle of the night, or somewhere in between.

Around-the-clock care means a caregiver is there when a senior wakes at night, needs help getting to the bathroom, or simply wants company when the house is quiet. Rather than a family member driving over at odd hours, someone trained and familiar is already there. For seniors living with memory loss, that steady overnight presence can ease the confusion and restlessness that often set in after dark.

Continuous care also brings consistency. A small, dedicated team learns a client's daily rhythms, preferences, and the small details that make a day go smoothly, from how they take their coffee to which chair they favor by the window. Families gain the reassurance of knowing a reliable person is looking after their loved one, which can turn an anxious late-night phone call into a full night's sleep.

"Families kept telling us they wanted their parents to stay in the home they love, but they couldn't be there every hour of every day," said Emily Chapman, Co-Owner of A Better Solution In Home Care, who holds a B.S. in Health Science. "With 24 hour care, we can be. Our caregivers become a familiar face in the house, and that changes how a whole family experiences these years."

For more information about A Better Solution In Home Care and its 24-hour care at home in Knoxville, TN, please visit .

About A Better Solution In Home Care:

A Better Solution In Home Care is a locally owned franchise serving seniors and their families across the greater Knoxville and Chattanooga, TN, areas. Founded and run by co-owners Marcus and Emily Chapman, the agency provides in-home services including companion care, personal care, and dementia care, guided by its commitment to better service, better care, and a better life for the people it serves.