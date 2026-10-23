24-Hour Home Care Arrives In Hixson, TN, As A Better Solution In Home Care Extends Its Reach

MENAFN - GetNews)“Every senior deserves to feel safe and supported, no matter the hour. Our 24-hour home care services help Hixson families find comfort knowing their loved ones have dependable care day and night.” - A Better Solution In Home CareA Better Solution In Home Care expands its services to Hixson, TN, offering 24-hour home care for seniors who need continuous support. Owned by Marcus and Emily Chapman, the agency provides around-the-clock caregiver assistance with personal care, meals, bedtime routines, and overnight needs. This expansion helps older adults remain safe and comfortable at home while giving families peace of mind, reliable care, and relief from the challenges of managing nighttime caregiving responsibilities.

Hixson, TN - October 23, 2026 - A Better Solution In Home Care now offers 24-hour home care in Hixson, TN, giving residents the option of having a caregiver in the home through the day, evening, and overnight. The agency, owned by Marcus and Emily Chapman, already serves families across the greater Chattanooga area. Adding round-the-clock coverage in Hixson answers a request the owners kept hearing from local families: help that doesn't stop when the workday ends.

Plenty of seniors manage well at noon and struggle at 2 a.m. Getting up in the dark, feeling disoriented after waking, or simply needing a hand with something small can turn a quiet night into a stressful one. Families often try to fill those hours themselves. Adult children take turns sleeping on the couch, or a spouse stays half-awake listening for footsteps. That arrangement tends to hold for a few weeks, and then it doesn't.

"Families in Hixson told us that the daytime visits weren't the hard part. The nights were," said Emily Chapman, co-owner of A Better Solution In Home Care, who holds a B.S. in Health Science. "We wanted people here to have a real option for 24/7 home care, so a parent can stay in the house they love, and their kids can finally get a full night's sleep. Our whole approach comes back to better service, better care, better life, and that has to include the hours after dark."

The clearest benefit of 24-hour home care is continuity. A caregiver who is present across the full day learns a person's routines, notices when something seems off, and is already there when help is needed instead of arriving after a phone call. Meals, personal care, and bedtime all follow a familiar rhythm. For seniors living with memory changes, that steady presence can make evenings calmer and mornings less confusing.

Families gain something just as valuable. When 24/7 home care in Hixson, TN, covers the overnight hours, sons and daughters can go back to being sons and daughters. They can visit to talk and spend time together instead of managing a care schedule. For relatives who live out of town, knowing someone is in the home around the clock replaces the late-night worry calls with real peace of mind.

For more information about A Better Solution In Home Care and their 24/7 home care in Hixson, TN, visit .

About A Better Solution In Home Care:

A Better Solution In Home Care is a locally owned home care provider serving families throughout the greater Chattanooga and Knoxville areas of Tennessee. Owned by Marcus and Emily Chapman, the agency helps seniors stay safe and supported in their own homes, guided by its mission of "Better service, better care, better life."