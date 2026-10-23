A Better Solution In Home Care Summerlin Named Among Top Home Care Agencies Serving The Southern Nevada Region

MENAFN - GetNews)“Every family deserves dependable care that puts their loved one's comfort, dignity, and independence first. We're proud to help Southern Nevada seniors feel supported in the homes they love.” - Melanie Christensen, A Better Solution in Home Care SummerlinA Better Solution in Home Care Summerlin has been recognized among the top home care agencies serving Southern Nevada, helping families in Enterprise, NV, find trusted in-home support. Founded by Kent and Melanie Christensen, the agency provides personalized non-medical care, including personal assistance, companionship, meal preparation, transportation, and respite care. With flexible care plans and 24/7 availability, the agency helps seniors remain independent and comfortable at home.

Enterprise, NV - October 23, 2026 - A Better Solution in Home Care Summerlin has been named among the top home care agencies serving the Southern Nevada region. This recognition points families in Enterprise, NV, and surrounding communities to a local provider of non-medical home care they can turn to when an aging parent or relative needs support at home.

For many families, the hardest part of arranging care is simply knowing where to start. There are a lot of names to sort through, and it isn't always clear which agencies actually serve a given neighborhood. Being counted among the top-rated home care agencies in Enterprise, NV, gives residents a clearer starting point and a little more confidence in the choice they make.

Non-medical home care covers the everyday help that lets seniors stay in the homes they know. Caregivers assist with bathing, dressing, grooming, meal preparation, light housekeeping, medication reminders, and getting around the house safely. Just as important is the company a caregiver brings. A familiar face during the week often does as much for a person's well-being as the practical tasks do, and it gives family members real peace of mind when they can't be there themselves.

The benefit extends to the whole family. Adult children who have been stretching themselves thin between work, their own households, and a parent's needs get room to breathe, whether that means a few hours of respite each week or a steady daily schedule. Care plans can be adjusted as circumstances change, so a family isn't locked into something that no longer fits. That flexibility matters most in the moments when life shifts quickly.

"We're proud to be recognized this way, but what means the most to us is being the agency Enterprise families actually call when they need someone," said Melanie Christensen of A Better Solution in Home Care Summerlin. "Every family's situation is different, and our job is to listen first, then build care around what their loved one really needs."

For more information about A Better Solution In Home Care Summerlin and to experience a top home care agency in Enterprise, NV, please visit .

About A Better Solution in Home Care Summerlin:

Founded by Kent and Melanie Christensen in 2021, A Better Solution in Home Care Summerlin provides non-medical home care to seniors across Summerlin, Henderson, Boulder City, and the greater Las Vegas area. Services range from personal and companion care to transportation and care management, supported by 24/7 availability and no long-term contracts.