MENAFN - GetNews)Top-Rated Roofing Contractor - Deerfield Beach, FL - 2026 Aastro Roofing Company has been named Top-Rated Roofing Contractor for Deerfield Beach, FL in 2026 by Meritly, based on a 4.9-star rating from 343 customer reviews.

Deerfield Beach, United States - October 23, 2026 - Aastro Roofing Company, a family-owned roofing contractor serving Palm Beach and Broward counties, has been named Top-Rated Roofing Contractor for Deerfield Beach, FL in 2026 by Meritly. The recognition is based on the company's public review record at the time of assessment: a 4.9-star rating from 343 reviews. Jason Blair, owner of the Deerfield Beach-based company, said the award reflects years of consistent service to residential and commercial customers throughout the region.

Meritly, which operates at meritly, issues its Top-Rated Roofing Contractor awards based on verified customer feedback collected through public review platforms. The 2026 designation for Aastro Roofing Company drew from 343 Google reviews that collectively produced a 4.9-star rating during the assessment period. The award recognizes roofing contractors who demonstrate sustained customer satisfaction as reflected in their documented review history.

What roofing services does Aastro Roofing Company provide in South Florida?

Aastro Roofing Company handles residential and commercial roof repairs, replacements, and maintenance across multiple roofing system types. The contractor works with tile, shingle, metal, and flat roofing systems for properties throughout Palm Beach and Broward counties. The company approaches each project by evaluating the complete roofing system, including components beneath the finished surface. Modern estimating tools and documented project progress support the technical work, while clear communication helps customers understand the right solution for their specific roofing needs.

The family-owned business is known for quality workmanship and personal customer service delivered across both residential and commercial projects. Aastro Roofing Company combines hands-on roofing experience with systems that keep customers informed throughout the repair or replacement process. The contractor's service area covers properties in Palm Beach and Broward counties, with crews experienced in the roofing systems common to South Florida buildings. Detailed estimates and project documentation provide transparency from initial assessment through completed installation.

Blair highlighted community work alongside the recognition: "Alongside our recent Meritly recognition, we're sharing our work through Covering the Community, Aastro's initiative to help local homeowners facing serious roofing needs and extraordinary circumstances. One featured project provided a family with a new roofing system and repairs to damaged interior ceilings. Giving back is an important part of our company's story."

Customer reviews reflect the service approach that led to the Meritly award. Two reviews left on the Better Business Bureau capture experiences reported by Aastro Roofing customers. Jeff T. wrote that "the entire process was beyond my expectations." Marcelo V. described "very quality work from start to end." The reviews represent feedback from customers who hired the contractor for roofing projects in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

The company's roofing tradition spans four generations within the Blair family. That experience informs current operations that include documented project progress, modern estimating, and personal customer service. The approach considers the complete roofing system rather than surface-level fixes. Meritly's 2026 recognition reflects the 4.9-star rating across 343 Google reviews recorded during its assessment.

About Aastro Roofing Company

Aastro Roofing Company is a family-owned roofing contractor based in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The company serves residential and commercial customers throughout Palm Beach and Broward counties with roof repair, replacement, and maintenance services for tile, shingle, metal, and flat roofing systems.

More information is available at aastroroofing.