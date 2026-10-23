Gerstenberg.Clinic Brings Medical-Grade Body Composition Analysis To Port Neches Primary Care

MENAFN - GetNews) Patients on weight loss, hormone therapy, and fatigue protocols can now track fat mass, lean muscle, and cellular health, not just weight, at the same practice managing their care.

PORT NECHES, TX - October 23, 2026 - Gerstenberg today announced the addition of the Seca Medical Body Composition Analyzer (mBCA) to its clinical services in Port Neches, TX. The device uses multi-frequency bioelectrical impedance analysis to generate a full clinical report in approximately 17 seconds, producing separate measurements of fat mass, fat-free mass, skeletal muscle mass, total body water, and phase angle. Phase angle measures cell membrane integrity and is used as a clinical indicator of cellular health during active treatment. For patients already in a weight-loss, hormone-replacement, or chronic-fatigue protocol, having that data at their primary care provider removes a real gap between treatment and measurement.

Note: the mBCA is not appropriate for patients with certain implanted electronic devices, including pacemakers. Patients with any implanted device should speak with their provider before scheduling.

What's Now Available The seca mBCA is available now at Gerstenberg's Port Neches location. Key details: Each assessment takes approximately 17 seconds Readings include fat mass, fat-free mass, skeletal muscle mass, total body water, intracellular water, extracellular water, and phase angle The device is medically validated and used across hospital systems and research institutions Insurance coverage for body composition analysis varies; patients should confirm coverage before scheduling Not appropriate for patients with implanted electronic devices; consult your provider first

Ideal candidates for this service include: Patients on active medical weight loss protocols who want to confirm that fat is dropping, not lean muscle Hormone therapy patients tracking metabolic response to BioTE treatment Patients managing chronic fatigue who want objective data alongside symptom tracking Anyone establishing a metabolic baseline before starting a new treatment program

Why a Scale Isn't Enough A standard scale produces one number. That number combines fat, muscle, bone, and water into a single figure and offers no way to distinguish between them.

How mBCA Differs from Standard Scales The mBCA doesn't just produce a lower or higher number. It separates what's actually in the body and shows where changes are coming from. If weight drops, the report tells you whether that came from fat tissue or from lean mass. Those two outcomes require different clinical responses, and you can't determine which occurred without separating them.

What That Looks Like in Practice Consider a patient several weeks into a medical weight loss program. The scale shows a modest drop. Without separating fat mass from lean mass, the clinician has no way to confirm the protocol is doing what it's designed to do. If lean muscle declined while fat held steady, that's a signal the approach needs adjustment. If fat came down while lean mass was preserved, that's exactly the outcome a well-structured protocol targets. The two scenarios look the same on a scale. They don't on an mBCA report.

Phase angle is a reading that no standard scale will ever produce. Because it reflects cell membrane integrity at a biological level, it gives both patient and provider something concrete to evaluate beyond how someone feels on a given day. It can't be estimated. It can't be inferred from a cholesterol panel. It only exists if you measure it directly.

A Word on What the Data Requires The mBCA report isn't self-interpreting. The numbers are only actionable with clinical context. A phase angle reading means something different for a patient six weeks into hormone therapy than it does for someone establishing a first baseline. Patients get the most out of the assessment by reviewing results with their provider, not by reading the output independently.

That's precisely why having this capability inside a primary care practice matters. Data collected at a separate facility, by a clinician who doesn't know your treatment history, is less useful than data collected by the team already managing your care.

What This Means for Port Neches Patients "The mBCA gives us a level of metabolic detail that changes what we can actually do for patients in active treatment," said the Medical Director at Gerstenberg. "When we can see fat mass, lean mass, and phase angle over time, we're not guessing about whether a protocol is working. We're measuring it."

Before this addition, patients seeking this kind of body composition analysis in a local primary care setting typically needed a referral or a separate appointment at a specialty facility elsewhere. That separation matters because readings taken outside your primary care relationship tend to stay outside it.

Gerstenberg's use of the seca mBCA connects that data directly to the primary care, BioTE hormone therapy, medical weight loss, PRP, and intimacy wellness services patients are already receiving. A baseline taken today becomes a meaningful comparison point at the next visit, with the same clinical team, in the same place.

About Gerstenberg

Gerstenberg provides primary medical care alongside advanced wellness services including PRP therapy, BioTE hormone replacement therapy, intimacy wellness treatments with a money-back guarantee, medical weight loss, and homeopathic options in Port Neches, TX. The practice treats patients as partners in their healthcare decisions and offers services that are not widely available in the area.

More information is available at . To schedule a body composition assessment or discuss whether it fits your current treatment plan, call or visit Gerstenberg in Port Neches today.