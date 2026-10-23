Paul Adams And 1On1 Piano Expand Online Piano Lessons With Live Teachers And Technology Developed For Remote Instruction

MENAFN - GetNews)“Every feature in 1on1 Piano came from a teacher or a student who needed it. Where you live and what you can spend should not decide who your piano teacher is.” - Paul AdamsFounded by pianist Paul Adams, 1on1 Piano brings live online piano lessons together with technology shaped by challenges encountered during remote instruction. The platform includes 1on1 Piano Match, a free teacher finder, multiple camera views, lesson records and connections between compatible digital pianos. Designed for adults and children, from beginners to advanced students, it aims to make individual piano instruction less dependent on geography.

Austin, Texas - October 23, 2026 - 1on1 Piano, founded by pianist Paul Adams, is bringing together live online piano lessons and technology developed in response to challenges encountered by teachers and students during remote instruction. The platform connects learners with online piano teachers and provides tools for audio, video and lesson review. It supports adult piano lessons, online piano lessons for children and kids, online piano lessons for beginners, and students interested in jazz piano lessons online.

The idea grew out of Paul Adams's work as a graduate piano student at the University of Kansas, where he helped support the technology for Pianos Without Borders, a program serving Kansas City students who had difficulty accessing instruction. Early lessons required multiple applications to combine video and connected instruments. Paul Adams began developing 1on1 Piano in 2016 to bring those functions together; the company was established in 2017.

“At KU we pieced together several apps just to get video and connected pianos into the same lesson,” said Paul Adams, founder of 1on1 Piano.“It was hard to use and it was unreliable," added Paul Adams.

One part of the platform, 1on1 Piano Match, helps students identify teachers by the ages and skill levels they teach, musical styles and teaching approach. The directory is free for students to use, and students pay instructors directly at their individual rates. A family seeking a teacher for a child and an adult returning to piano after years away may therefore search for different kinds of instruction without restricting their choices to nearby studios.

1on1 piano also addresses the limits of standard video calls for music instruction. Multiple camera views can show a teacher's face, hands, sheet music and keyboard. A virtual keyboard and live musical notation help illustrate what is being played. For compatible digital instruments, a piano-to-piano connection transmits performance information so a student can hear the teacher's playing through their own instrument.

Paul Adams describes these features as responses to problems observed in lessons rather than replacements for teachers.“Every feature in 1on1 Piano came from a teacher or a student who needed it,” said Paul Adams.

After lessons, students can revisit recordings, transcripts, summaries and classroom materials to support practice between sessions. The platform is designed for different learning goals, from introductory instruction to advanced study across styles including classical piano, jazz piano, pop piano and gospel piano.

1on1 Piano also offers a free account tier with four lesson hours per month for teachers, while students can join lessons without a platform charge. Paul Adams says access has been a guiding consideration in the product's development:“Where you live and what you can spend should not decide who your piano teacher is.”

1on1 Piano is available through its website and supported devices. More information about online piano lessons and teacher matching is available at 1on1piano.

About The Company Being Featured

1on1 Piano, from Virtual Piano Lessons, LLC, makes high-quality, personalized piano lessons available to anyone, regardless of location or budget. It connects students with live piano teachers through 1on1 Piano Match and links their pianos directly for lessons, group classes and online concerts. Learn more at 1on1piano.

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