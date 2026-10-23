A New Way To Spread Ryegrass In Gonzales: Texas Agridrone Services Takes To The Skies

MENAFN - GetNews)""We've been putting the P150 MAX to work spreading ryegrass, and it's doing exactly what we need it to do," Schramm said. "Every property is different, but having the ability to work around trees, rough ground, and other obstacles makes a big difference.""Texas Agridrone Services offers drone ryegrass spreading across Central and South Texas, helping farmers and ranchers prepare pastures for winter grazing.

Harwood, Texas – October 23, 2026 – Texas Agridrone Services is bringing a new option to farmers and ranchers across Central and South Texas with the addition of drone ryegrass spreading services. As landowners prepare their pastures for the cooler months, the company is using agricultural drones to spread ryegrass seed across large acreage, uneven terrain, and areas that can be difficult to reach with traditional equipment.

Ryegrass is a popular cool-season forage option for Texas livestock producers. It provides additional grazing opportunities during the cooler months when warm-season grasses slow down. Getting seed spread across a pasture is an important part of the process, but not every property is easy to navigate with tractors or other ground equipment.

Texas Agridrone Services is using its XAG P150 MAX agricultural drone to make the job easier. The drone can spread seed across open pasture while navigating around trees, fence lines, and other obstacles. Its onboard technology identifies nearby obstacles and displays them to the operator, helping the pilot make informed decisions during autonomous flights. The pilot can also take manual control whenever necessary.

Owner Curtis Schramm has been putting the equipment to work on local properties and sees plenty of potential for Texas ranchers.

"We've been putting the P150 MAX to work spreading ryegrass, and it's doing exactly what we need it to do," Schramm said. "Every property is different, but having the ability to work around trees, rough ground, and other obstacles makes a big difference."

The service also gives landowners another option for covering larger properties without driving heavy equipment across the pasture. Drones can work around irregular field boundaries, wet ground, and other obstacles while allowing the operator to adjust flight paths based on the property.

Recent fieldwork has demonstrated how the XAG P150 MAX handles obstacles during ryegrass spreading operations. Even when trees sit outside the designated flight boundary, the drone's detection system can identify them and alert the pilot. That added visibility helps support safer operations, particularly when working near wooded areas or uneven terrain.

With ryegrass spreading now available, Texas Agridrone Services is encouraging farmers and ranchers to plan ahead for seasonal pasture needs. The company continues to provide professional agricultural drone services for weed control, brush management, and other land-management work throughout Central and South Texas.

About Texas Agridrone Services

Founded in 2025 by Curtis Schramm, Texas Agridrone Services, LLC is an agricultural drone services company based in Harwood, Texas. The company works with farmers, ranchers, and landowners throughout Central and South Texas, providing drone-based ryegrass spreading, pasture weed control, brush management, and other agricultural services. By combining modern drone technology with real-world ranch experience, Texas Agridrone Services helps landowners manage challenging acreage and keep their land productive.

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