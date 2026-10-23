Dreams As Divine Messages Marty Tilley Chronicles Her Prophetic Journey In Grasping For Spiritual Sight

TN, USA - October 23, 2026 - Tennessee author and woman of faith Marty Tilley opens the door to a deeply personal spiritual awakening in her debut release, Grasping for Spiritual Sight. Built around a series of striking prophetic dreams, the book offers an honest and moving account of how God continues to communicate in the night hours, equipping believers for the trials that lie ahead.

Tilley's story begins with dreams so vivid and unsettling that they followed her long after she woke. One in particular, centered on turmoil around the Statue of Liberty, stayed with her for years. Seeking answers, she turned to a professor, whose puzzling response to“stay out of New York” made one thing clear: earthly expertise could not explain what she was experiencing, and only the Great Physician could. Her dreams, filled with flying cows, leviathans, and giants, were never designed to frighten her. They were preparing her.

Throughout Grasping for Spiritual Sight, Tilley carefully interprets each vision, uncovering the meaning hidden in its symbols and connecting it to her own walk of faith as well as the larger spiritual conflict unfolding around us. Written as a two-year journal, the book traces her path toward renewed clarity and courage, and toward the realization that God had been reaching out to her the entire time through dreams, visions, and moments of holy revelation.

“I discovered that God never stopped speaking, we just stopped listening,” Tilley explains when reflecting on what inspired the book.“Through dreams, illness, spiritual warfare, and miraculous foreshadowing, I learned that the Divine still visits us in the night, whispering, warning, and guiding those willing to pick up a pen and pay attention.”

More than a faith memoir, Grasping for Spiritual Sight is a heartfelt call for readers to learn the spiritual language of their own dreams. Tilley encourages each reader to pay closer attention to what God is already revealing, and she leaves them with a reassuring truth: no one walks this road alone. The battle is the Lord's, and He has never stopped speaking.

About the Author

Tilley graduated cum laude from Austin Peay State University with a degree in Psychology and a minor in History, becoming the first member of her family to earn a college degree. She began her career in social work before stepping into leadership positions within her community. In the late 1980s, she moved into marketing, serving psychiatric and rehabilitation hospitals. Today, her lifelong interest in personal transformation and her steadfast faith are evident throughout her writing.

Tilley makes her home in Adams, TN, where she devotes herself to helping others recognize the spiritual side of everyday life. Readers can explore more of her work and journey on her personal website, Simply Marty.

Through Grasping for Spiritual Sight, Tilley reminds readers that dreams are far from meaningless background noise. They are a language, and God speaks it fluently. The book offers an intimate window into the power of prophetic dreams and the ways they can strengthen faith and carry believers through life's hardest seasons.

Grasping for Spiritual Sight can be purchased through major online retailers. To learn more about the book and its author, visit Marty Tilley's website, Simply Marty.

Filled with hope, healing, and divine direction, Grasping for Spiritual Sight speaks to anyone who has sensed a greater purpose at work in their life. Order a copy today and discover the meaningful messages God may be sending through your dreams.